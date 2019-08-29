Which Zodiac signs have the use of magic in everyday life, and launch a karmic “return” of the enemies without knowing it
Witches at all times aroused fear and apprehension. In the magical abilities suspected beautiful women with predominantly red hair. What is the famous “witch Hunt” in Europe.
A huge number of ruined lives is a consequence of the dominant Patriarchy and unwillingness to recognize that in some cases of female energy and strength can be many times greater than men’s.
Another common myth – a hunched old woman with a huge wart on the nose, which in a large boiling pot cooks a stinking potion, mostly green.
Actually, the witches have nothing to do with these types, they are natural and organic, like nature itself, because from it they draw their strength and with her have a close bond that gives them unusual abilities.
Modern witches, life is much harder, as cities grow, and untouched nature is becoming less, but even that is not able to shatter that invisible, but very powerful connection of women and nature.
In our world there are witches, possessing high intuition, ability of clairvoyance and prediction of events, sees prophetic dreams, and noticing umayya correctly interpret the signs and clues fate.
Modern witches are highly dependent on seasons being restored and gaining strength in the spring and with the arrival of winter lose their activity and slow down the flow of all energy processes, all sensitive to lunar cycles, love and interact well with animals, and absolutely not afraid of the raging of the elements, such as thunder or lightning.
Powerful witches are Taurus and Gemini. – Designed and earthly Bulls have enormous patience and observation. Gemini mobile, windy and airy, but the words spoken by these two are opposite in nature the signs of the Zodiac, tend to come true with incredible speed, as if someone writes them in a notebook and gives in development.
Their main magical strength is in the envisioning, and perhaps the call of the situation. To understand this difficult, but others note that these warning signs usually come true, and dreams are a form of Providence.
Also Taurus and Gemini unconscious karmic launch the program “return” to their enemies or people who have caused them any harm. Their words, spoken in the hearts or emotions, like sharp arrows to pursue the offender and always reach their goal, not having a Statute of limitations. Sometimes karmic retribution is coming in a month, and sometimes 5 years.
The most powerful witches among these Zodiac signs are holders of a green or moss green eyes, especially if the green hue was not born, has become manifest over time at certain stages of growing up.
To suppress the will of man and guide his actions in the desired direction can Scorpions and Lions. They sometimes do not even realize how much influence you have on others. Expect problems if someone from the representatives of these characters is watching what you are doing or just closely watching you.
If you just can’t carry a plate of food to the table or stumble – it’s not so bad, but if watching you Leo or Scorpio has a negative attitude towards you, then the magnitude of the problem can be much more serious.
To start a karmic “return” they don’t even need to think about the retribution and punitive to send energy in your direction, it will happen by itself. Scorpions and lions as if to protect the energy shield that reflects all attacks others, and returns them to the owner multiplied manifold.
Not only negative impact is the magic of the representatives of these Zodiac signs, they are the same power they can cause positive events in people’s lives if from the heart we wish them good luck. Also a powerful protect are loved ones of these characters who get immunity from the global problems of life and can easily cope with difficulties.
If you believe in good against Scorpion or Lion to you, then be sure to share with them their problems, if they want to help you, they this is, without doubt, fail.
The magic of light and endowed with good witches, those born under the sign of Cancer. Their abilities have a wide range and are mostly positive changes in people’s lives. Having an innate ability for healing, they are often able with one touch to relieve pain or to cure certain diseases.
Their energy is so radiant, that without even knowing it, they by their presence are changing negative attitudes to positive, free from oppressive experiences and spread harmony to all those present around. Childishly pure and unbiased view of life reveals to them the secret knowledge, and a powerful sense of intuition points in the right direction.
Want to learn how to act in a given situation, ask the advice of the Cancer, he’ll tell you the only right decision. Never offend the representatives of this sign, and certainly not wish them outright evil and trouble.
The witch — Cancer preserve Higher power as the mother of his child, and believe me, even Cancers, there is no need to ask for help, the karmic return will not keep itself waiting long.
Special magical power is possessed by witches, those born under the signs of Aquarius and Pisces. They are on a cellular level catch information not available to ordinary people, foresee future events, feel wrong, they avoid dangerous places and people, have a strong tendency to reading. And for this they do not need any specific attributes, simply specify the question and the first answer that came to their minds, is absolutely correct.
Aquarius and Pisces in the eyes of others look like aliens from another planet, they often say “not of this world”, just because of the fact that too much conspicuous in their connection with other worlds and secret knowledge.
The launch of the karmic answer is not given to them so easily, as representatives of the signs described above, this is due to their natural softness, kindness, detachment and the ability to forgive. But if they put a goal in, was not to punish the offender, their capabilities will exceed all expectations.