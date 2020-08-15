While all home: how billionaires and princes rest in private jets in the midst of a pandemic
The majority of citizens due to coronavirus and forgot to think about travelling abroad. And it’s not so much a financial crisis, but in the absence of the ability to move with closed borders. Many have lost their long-awaited vacation on an “all inclusive”, someone abandoned a long-planned hike in the mountains, and some had to be postponed indefinitely honeymoon, writes “Lenta.ru”.
However, this fate not everyone. In the midst of a pandemic wealthy travelers flocks left his native country in private jets, despite the bans and restrictions. According to Reuters, in may, the frequency of flights of the Superjet between Russia and Europe has increased almost twice in comparison with April. As told the representative of Jet Partners Margarita Lomakina, to wait out the pandemic wealthy tourists prefer Spanish resorts of Marbella, Girona, Malaga and Zaragoza.
And if earlier pereplachivaeh for overweight and late for their flights economy class passengers looked at owners of personal planes with a slight irritation, then during coronavirus jealousy of him has grown significantly. What is actually happening inside the aircraft, owned by millionaires, and how they differ from ordinary passenger liners?
Gulfstream G700
Let not the most expensive, but the latest invention of Gulfstream aerospace Corporation is a model of the G700, which is stated as the biggest business jet in the world. According to the manufacturer, from a private aircraft with a wide, long and high cabin that can accommodate 19 passengers in a sitting and 10 in the supine position. Inside is a dining room with six beds, which can serve as not only a dining place but also a meeting room for negotiations.
In addition, the G700 is equipped with a circadian lighting system that supports the biological rhythms of the person, and simulating the sunset and sunrise, soft spacious seats that can transform into a full bed, and a bedroom with a wardrobe and a shower room.
Also for $ 75 million — in the same amount would be the purchase of a new Gulfstream — the manufacturer has equipped the aircraft with two engines Rolls-Royce Pearl 700, technology Phase-of-Flight, which helps pilots in flight and reduces the time required to run, and the system of Predictive Landing, enable us to see deviations from the runway and adjust the trajectory.
According to sources in the aviation industry, model G700 sold out until 2023, and the first aircraft will be available for purchasing only in 2022. The names of the future owners of the largest superjets were not disclosed.
Boeing 747-430
As ruler of the oil-rich Sultanate of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah is one of the wealthiest monarchs in the world. And his private plane, of course, should match the status of the owner. According to Forbes, the leader of the state has acquired a Boeing 747-430 for $ 100 million, and then pay another 120 million for the work of designers and engineers to the interior of the liner was not inferior in luxury villas and residences of the Sultan.
While most manufacturers strive to lighten the aircraft, the owner of a private Boeing prefers the luxury. As reported by different sources, the interior of the Sultan’s liner almost entirely — from the armrests to the sink — made of gold, furniture from valuable breeds of wood, floors covered with silk carpets, decorative items inlaid with precious stones, and the interior is decorated with crystal vases. Because of all this plane deservedly had the reputation of “flying Palace”.
This is not the only means of travel by air, owned by Bolkiah. It is known that the monarch owns two less expensive aircraft — wide-body Airbus A340 and Boeing 767.
Boeing 757 Trump
Even before becoming President of the United States and one of the most discussed personalities in the world, Donald trump was the usual tycoon who could afford all the trappings of luxury living. Among them were expensive private jet Boeing 757, trump purchased the Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen in 2011.
To show the world who is the owner of the aircraft, trump called him after and witnessed it in Golden letters on the fuselage. Of course, this is not the only hint of the wealth of the owner: the cabin is decorated with inlays of gold of 999 tests, and almost every piece of furniture is engraved with the word Trump.
Travelers who are fortunate enough to be in a custom plane, you can use two bedrooms with shower, home cinema, and a personal stewardess. In a conventional Boeing 757 can accommodate up to 134 passengers, but in white leather armchairs improved version, owned by the President of the United States, compared with 34 people.
Airbus ACJ319NEO
A new version of the Airbus ACJ319neo created on the basis of the passenger liner А319пео and equipped with the latest engines and fuel tanks, which allowed to improve range and fuel consumption. Now business jet to deliver passengers to a distance of 12.5 thousand kilometers and to collect a maximum height of 12.5 thousand meters.
It is noteworthy that during the test flight ACJ319neo set a record as the longest non-stop flight among family aircraft A320, successfully completing a 16-hour flight.
But most aviation enthusiasts are attracted not even the specifications, and the internal arrangement of the aircraft, developed jointly with the Italian hypercar manufacturer Pagani and called Infinito. Its main attraction is a multimedia projection of the sky on the ceiling, which not only allows you to see what is happening behind the real time, but also visually expands the space. Throughout the route, guests ACJ319neo can get in touch and follow the news thanks to satellite Internet.
According to the manufacturer, thanks to technology, which maintains low pressure in the cabin on takeoff and landing, passengers are provided with comfort throughout the flight.
Boeing 787-8 BBJ
The first passenger Boeing Dreamliner was launched in 2011, and several years later, in 2014, the manufacturer in collaboration with corporations and Kestrel Aviation Greenpoint Technologies has created a business version of the aircraft known as the Boeing 787-8 BBJ.
Its cost amounted to 224,6 million dollars, and the subsequent improvements that cost an additional $ 100 million, made the plane even more luxurious. For this price, the designers turned the aircraft is flying in a comfortable mansion, which can accommodate up to 40 passengers.
For example, the bedroom has a large double bed and a huge bath with marble sinks, double shower, heated floors, private dressing room, a gym, a fridge and a safe.
In addition to private quarters, a spacious lounge area with 55-inch monitor and built-in in each seat gaming device, a VIP area, a business lounge and a salon with Seating premium economy for staff.
Boeing 787-8 BBJ is able to make non-stop flights on distance up to 18 thousand kilometres (about 17.5 hours of flight).
Boeing 747-8 VIP
In 2007, Boeing announced that it has received an order for the creation of a private aircraft models 747-8 VIP. The happy owner was Hong Kong billionaire Joseph Lau, who was later convicted of bribery and went on the run to avoid prison.
The area of his personal Boeing is about 444 square meters and the transaction value was estimated to be 152 million dollars. “VIP 747 is an extremely attractive liner for wealthy and successful entrepreneurs, especially in Asia, where business is conducted at great distances. This model has everything you need — the ability to fly long distances, the equipment of advanced technology and a spacious comfortable cabin,” touted the aircraft the Boeing Business Jets President Steven hill.
For the interior decoration of the Boeing 747-8 VIP uses the best materials, and during the flight, the owner and his guests can use two Lounges, an office, a conference room an impressive, spacious dining room and a cosy bedroom.
Airbus A340-300
One of the most expensive private jets in the world, the cost of which is estimated at 350-500 million dollars, rumored to be owned by a Russian entrepreneur — billionaire Alisher Usmanov. The proof of this version is the name Bourhkan which was given to the aircraft in honor of his father Usmanov, and the tail number M-IABU, where the last three letters stand for the initials of the owner.
Despite the fact that the billionaire bought intended for Swiss airlines aircraft in 2012, its interior is still kept secret. The mystery remains and the budget that the owner has spent to improve and liner create your own design. However, according to various estimates, the cost of the work amounted to more than two hundred million dollars.
Know for certain merely technical features of the Airbus A340-300, such as the weight of 130 tons, four engines, has a range of up to 13 thousand and a cruising speed of 890 km per hour. Thus, the owner of a luxury Airbus can get without landing and refueling in Australia, North and South America.
A380 VIP flying palace
What kind of gains can you afford, keeping in pocket the extra $ 500 million? For example, luxury yacht Topaz, as a member of the ruling Royal family of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, a few dozen personal Islands with white sand and turquoise water, hundred Lamborghini Veneno Roadster or the world’s largest passenger plane, fully equipped for my personal use.
It was Prince al-Waleed bin Talal al Saud, ordered the new Airbus A380 VIP in 2007. The aircraft Corporation JSC did not hesitate to give the event the publicity that caused a storm of emotions and envious, and fans of the ruler.
Different media wrote about the fact that the Prince paid $ 200 million to transform his private jet to a luxurious mansion. It was rumored that the money Alwaleed was erected in the interior of the liner concert hall, bathroom, Turkish style, luxury garage for transportation of expensive cars and a praying room with the programmed floor mats which automatically turn towards Mecca.
Sources claim that the plane five sleeping rooms with beds size king size bed, room for dining, meeting room, resting room, where every chair is a massage, and the throne.
In fact, we only know that al-Waleed bin Talal sold his luxury air mansion the unknown person and did not disclose details of the transaction.
Air Force 1
The most expensive aircraft in the world is considered to be belonging to the US President’s Air Force One. It is highly modified for the needs of the head of state Boeing 747-200B, referred to as VC-25A.
And although technically the name Air Force One applies to the aircraft only when the Board is the leader of the state, this term is often used to refer to the VC-25. But if the plane moves first lady or Vice President, not the head of the USA, the liner is assigned a code designation Air Force One Foxtrot.
VC-25 is able to make non-stop flights to a distance of 13 thousand kilometers, and often fly in a pair of helicopter Marine One. Its passenger compartment has enough space for 70 people who can not worry about security: Boeing 747-200B can withstand an earthquake, meteor attack and even a nuclear explosion. In addition, it is equipped with technology for refueling in the sky, hospital and operating theatre.
On Board simultaneously operate two kitchens, allowing staff to prepare for passengers to 100 dishes. At the disposal of the VIPs several bedrooms, offices, rooms for conferences, 20 televisions, and a permanent connection to the Internet to travelling on the VC-25 has always been aware of the news and stay in touch.
The cost of Air Force One along with a finish estimated at 660 million dollars, its top speed reaches up to 1015 kilometers per hour, cruising speed of 925 kilometers per hour.
