While closed cinema: international film festivals launched the movie on YouTube
Pandemic canceled all major international film festivals, but organizers have teamed up to conduct a 10-day movie marathon online We Are One. About it writes BBC.
According to the idea contained in it will be almost all the major international festivals such as Cannes, Berlin, Venice, London, founded by Robert de Niro Tribeca, Sundance and others.
“We thought: what can we do to somehow help the movie industry?” — says the organizer of a new festival, the Tribeca CEO Jane Rosenthal.
“Musicians, comedians, chefs constantly hold together some charity events, and at a time when we feel this isolation, when we seek, what we would see I got the idea to collect all the film festivals, all eminent curators together,” she explains.
To bring together and coordinate 21 the film festival is not easy, not to mention the fact that I need a suitable platform to display material.
“We wanted to program a virtual festival included both new and old movies, those are not shown within any single country, — said the organizer. — So we contacted YouTube and decided that this platform was perfect and they were interested in our idea.”
On YouTube there was already the technical capabilities for such events, in particular, the option of placing a text translation on screen and a button “donate” on charitable efforts to combat Covid-19.
“They also have the opportunity to give the Prime Minister and it quickly removed. So if we have a film that is only one day, you will be able to see it only in the day, and then it will be removed from there,” says Jane Rosenthal.
In addition to films on the festival channel, you can also debate, noted in the previous festivals, for example, with Jackie Chan, Angom Lee, Jane Campion, Guillermo del Toro, Viggo Mortensen, Francis Ford Coppola and Steven Soderbergh.
However, you can imagine what a difficult task to persuade the Director to show his film online instead of in the theaters.
Some studios are holding back release of their paintings before the opening of the cinema: for example, “Mulan”, the next portion of James bond “No time to die” and “fast and furious 9” is still waiting in the wings.
“Some had longer to convince. All depends on the particular film and what its Creator wants,” says Rosenthal on the selection process of the festival program.
How does the film festival We Are One?
The festival dedicated a special channel on YouTube, where from 29 may to 7 June, there is a constant stream.
The program, which can be found here, consists of more than 100 films, including 13 world premiere’s, 31 — the premiere online.
All movies are available for free. Some of them can be viewed only once — at the time their direct broadcast (this information is listed in the description).
Front of some screenings Foreword says Sami, Director of the film.
To ignite the imagination
One of the advantages We Are One we can assume that combining different film festivals on one platform will handicap smaller film events that do not typically gather much response in the press.
However, despite the interesting idea and a noble goal, not all experts are convinced that this is the future.
“In the end, when all this is over, people will want to go back to tangible cinema, watch it on the big screen, become part of the spectacle — which is so important and what are usually the organizers, which selects new film,” says film critic of the Guardian newspaper’s Peter Bradshaw.
“And people want to talk about the movie: a chat over coffee, over lunch, on the street outside the cinema. This is the essence of the festival”, says the critic.
Of course, nothing can replace real communion, but still Jane Rosenthal hopes to restore to some extent the usual festival atmosphere online, promising some surprises, whether the performance of Directors or musicians.
“Although we can’t all line up or touch each other, or hear someone laugh in the hall or whistles, we can ignite the imagination and inspiration”, says the organizer.
5 films that are worth special attention:
- Anna — Ukrainian short film by Israeli Director Dekelia Berenson about living in the Donbas single mother trying to forge a personal life with the help of Dating agencies introducing women to foreign men (Cannes film festival);
- Adela Has Not Had Supper Yet (“Adela has not had dinner”) — a Czech Comedy-parody Hollywood detectives Director Oldrich Lipsky, first released in 1977. The net police have not lost their strength and forty years later (the Festival in Karlovy vary);
- Late Marriage (“Late marriage”) is a 2001 film by the Israeli Director Dover air Koshashvili about how the parents of the 32-year-old Zaza’s dream to marry him to a good Georgian girl, selecting suitable candidates, but the son has other plans. The film is about emigration, customs, duty and love (Jerusalem film festival);
- Rudeboy: The Story of Trojan Records (Radboy: the Story of Trojan Records) — a documentary about the origin in 1968, the British record label, specializing in came from Jamaican music, reggae and ska (London film festival);
- The Brat (“Offspring”) is a short film about a patient mother trying to teach my seven year old son kindness by reading bedtime stories (Mumbai film festival).
