While everyone is working, he eats: servant of the people had lunch in session hall of the Rada
MP from the faction “servant of the people” Alexander Dubinsky eaten directly in the session hall of the Verkhovna Rada. Video of the incident published Jan Dobronogov on his page in Facebook.
Session of Parliament started on Wednesday morning, October 2. The footage shows how Dubinsky walks on the sessional hall. He made a dinner directly at the meeting. Judging by the video, the Deputy was eating something off sudecka.
We will remind, at this meeting, the peoples deputies adopted the decision to leave without state funding to those parties that did not pass in Parliament. Accordingly, such parties as “Freedom”, “Sharia Party”, “Ukrainian strategy Groisman”, “Opposition bloc”, “Strength and honor”, “Radical party of Oleh Liashko” will not receive reimbursement of expenses during the election campaign.
