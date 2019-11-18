While her husband was on tour: Vlad Yama showed hot video with his wife
The famous Ukrainian dancer and choreographer Vlad Yama, who has previously talked about how upset his mother boasted dancing wife Liliana.
“That’s what beloved wife does while I am on tour, and the son swimming”, he said.
View this post in Instagram
According to Pit, people often asked if my wife dancing. “I regularly ask the dancer if Liliana. The answer is no. But it’s not exactly… Already. Importantly, runs to class with pleasure, and returned with a smile,”he concluded.
Commentators wrote to Vlad that he was lucky with his wife. “Clever girl”, “Sexy”, “Dancing is always good, wife is good, let them continue dancing, I’ll wait for video”they write.
But there are critics. They are outraged that Liliana chose “giddy dancing” with “her husband, balnica”,
Earlier, Vlad Yama showed a photo with his wife and son.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter