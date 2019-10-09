While mom thought that the triplets are sleeping, they are funny “decorated” the whole house
Girls smeared the entire room itself, and diaper crème.
35-year-old Lindsay Palmer of Glasgow (UK) put to bed daughters-triplets and left to go about their business. However, when an hour later she came to check on the children, it turned out that Indie, Ella, and Lexie no longer sleep. This writes The Sun.
It turned out that the girl woke up and decided to “decorate” the entire room and each other with Sudocrem (cream for diaper rash and psoriasis), the tube of which was near the beds.
One of the triplets
When Lindsay saw what has become of the children, I couldn’t hold back the laughter. She immediately called his wife, 34-year-old Leslie that she, too, rated this amusing spectacle and brought the phone.
Triplets smeared with cream
Girls from head to toe was in the cream as the room. Mum recorded this on my phone and even shared a hilarious case of their lives on social networks.
The third sister
Lindsay admitted that when I entered the room, heard a strange odor, then saw the white head of her daughter and only then noticed that the cream everywhere. The couple was surprised only to the fact that the eldest son joined the “pogrom”.
Washed triplets