While no husband: Meghan Markle trimmed bra and took off with his son Archie in Johannesburg (photos)
Prince Harry continues his solo journey to Africa. From Angola, he went to Malawi. At that time, his wife Meghan Markle while free from official duties. She’s resting in South Africa and only makes private appearances at will.
So, the day before she wrote the “FACTS”, visited in Cape town the site of the murder of 19-year-old student, showing the solidarity with those who oppose violence against women. Since it became known that the Duchess of Sussex had Breakfast in the society of South African activists, politicians and public figures. Among them was 81-year-old Sophia Williams-De Brun, a famous fighter against apartheid. For this event, Megan has chosen a rather modest, but elegant outfit — black top and white with black stripes skirt. However, not take into account features of illumination. In the end the photos with Sophia through the fabric of the top is x-rayed her black bra.
Later, according to the Daily Mail, the Duchess and her four-month-old son Archie were spotted at the airport in Cape town. They flew to Johannesburg commercial flight. Megan was black jeans, white shirt and shoes on a low heel. Archie she carried in her arms, wrapped in a blanket. He also was wearing a grey jumper and dark blue pants.
In the coming days in the chart Megan not listed any official events until Tuesday, when she will meet with local teachers and students. Later in Johannesburg to Megan will be joined by Prince Harry. And it is here that they will complete their 10-day African tour.
