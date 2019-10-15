While on vacation in Canada family accidentally crossed the U.S. border and ended up in jail
British family with small children was arrested and sent to jail once while on vacation in Canada, they accidentally turned in the wrong direction on the car and crossed the border into the United States.
24-year-old Eileen Connors, her 30-year-old husband, David Connors and his cousin Michael Connors hosted in Vancouver, British Columbia. On 3 October, they said they inadvertently entered the United States. Other family members, including two year old twins and three month old boy also were in the car, writes Fox News.
Michael Connors says that he was traveling close to the border of USA and Canada, when the road suddenly ran out of a wild animal. The man took a road unmarked, to avoid collision. Almost immediately the family surrounded the police cars and border patrol agents.
“They had no idea that crossed any border, said in an interview with the lawyer of the family of Bridget Cumbria. They had no idea that they are in the United States. They were just trying to get back to your hotel.”
According to the lawyer, the officer told the family: “You have crossed an international border” and they were not allowed to contact the British Embassy.
“We asked, could we just go back, and the officer replied “no,” wrote Eileen in an official statement. We kept saying she didn’t want to be here. We still arrested and treated us as no one deserves”.
Family members were taken into custody and delivered to an institution near the canadian border. According to Eileen, her 3-month-old child had to sleep “on the cold dirty floor under a thin blanket, which looked as if made of metal.”
“The memory that our little baby had to sleep on the dirty floor of the chamber, will haunt us forever,” writes Eileen.
The next day the pair were first told that they will be released under the responsibility of the family member from the USA, but then added that it was impossible — they had to stay behind bars. Eileen said that they were forced to move from the camera in the van that looked “like the scene of abduction”.
David was taken to another detention center, and Eileen and her child were taken to a hotel the Red Roof Inn in Seattle, Washington. October 5, the family was taken to the airport in Seattle and was sent to Pennsylvania, where they were moved to the detention Center Berks in Laporte.
Family detention centre — one of three in the country. It is often called dirty, and the Governor of Pennsylvania Tom wolf in the summer called the object “appalling”, “immoral” and “inhuman”.
Eileen said that after the detention in the Berks it stains the skin and clear infection of the eye.
“We will be traumatized for the rest of my life that made us the United States government, — the woman wrote in her statement. — We are treated as criminals, deprived of rights, and lie… In the United Kingdom, that will never happen with US citizens or anyone else, because people were treated with dignity.”
On Tuesday, ICE confirmed to Fox News that Eileen and David Connors have been detained in Berks, but disputes the assertion that the conditions inhumane.
“[Family residential center in Berks] provides a safe and caring environment for families in the immigration process, — reads the statement of the officials of the ICE. — BFRC support all sanctioned local, state and Federal investigations concerning the safety and welfare of our residents. [Message] about the abuse or inhumane conditions at a BFRC unequivocally false.”
The family’s lawyer said the family will likely be deported back to the UK. However, according to her, while the documents about the deportation of the family is not transferred and it is unclear what charges were brought against the Connors.