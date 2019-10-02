While the appearance of “overinflated” Natalia Kuznetsova criticize, she is happy with her husband: how does the choice of the “Russian Amazon”
A resident of Russia named Natalia Kuznetsova became famous due to its huge muscles. In a network it was called the “Russian Amazon”.
She was born in Chita in 1991 year. She’s always been thin. But at age 14 she was drawn to weightlifting… As why — question. Since then, however, she doesn’t stop. Today Natalia weighs almost 100 kg! And the circumference of her one hip is 72 cm.
Due to its achievements in bodybuilding Kuznetsova became a media personality. She often participates in TV programs, and also maintains a page on instagram, where he collected nearly 500 thousand subscribers. Three years ago she tried her hand as an actress, playing at the Bolshoi theatre in a production of Manon Lescaut with Anna Netrebko and Yusif Eyvazov.
However, many people don’t like Natalia. They say that they do not consider her a woman because she has too much muscle and not enough “sophistication”.
But not the happiness. Happiness is to love yourself, to do what I love and love another person who loves you. Sounds surprising, but we do want to explain that Natalia happy.
Not only that, she has achieved the heights and glory, so that she also was lucky enough to find a soul mate. By the way, she’s maiden name — Trukhina, and Kuznetsova became after marriage. Her husband literally carries her in his arms!
Beloved name is Vladislav, and he is also passionate about sports. By the way, he achieved the title of master of sports in freestyle wrestling. They are in a loving relationship for 7 years, 4 of them are married.
The stories Natalia, their acquaintance took place on the Internet. They found each other through a social network “Schoolmates” and became friends. Then they decided to meet, and after a couple of dates, fell in love with each other.
By the way, for the sake of the beloved Vlad also chose “hardware”, now they’re all in the same workout. In addition, he regularly accompanies her on her competitions and has incredible support.
We wish the couple happiness!