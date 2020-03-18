White house cuts food stamp benefits, despite the pandemic coronavirus
The administration of U.S. President Donald trump took another step in implementing its plan for tougher work requirements for those receiving food stamps — even in the face of a pandemic coronavirus, writes the Independent.
People who need to stay home to stop the spread of the disease, may be forced to go to work to keep their benefits. If they stay home, they can be excluded from the program, which helps these people to eat.
Public group Latino Victory Group called the move “unfair”. March 17 at a hearing in Congress, the representative of Georgia Sanford Bishop called the decision “particularly cruel”.
The supplemental nutrition assistance program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps or food stamp benefits, and is still widely used, is carried out by the Department of agriculture. SNAP benefits are used by approximately 35 million Americans to receive food in the stores.
The Department confirmed that it intends to continue with its plans to ensure more stringent work requirements, with effect from 1 April. The head of the Department of agriculture Sonny Perdue said he would not postpone the introduction of this rule, citing the fact that States have the option to cancel the restrictions on benefits for people affected by the coronavirus.
“Obviously, if you can’t come to work or sick, it is a good basis will eliminate the need for the work requirements under this rule, said Perdue. — This decision will remain at the discretion of the States.”
There is debate as to how many people will be affected by the policy change. Unemployed adults of working age without dependants or disabilities, which may impact a new rule, account for about 7% of Americans enrolled in SNAP, about 2.4 million people.
According to estimates by the White house, this will affect 700,000 people, but Buzzfeed News reports that Lauren Bauer, fellow, Brookings Institute, got access to data from all 50 States and, according to forecasts, the number of affected could reach 1.5 million.
All these figures preceded the onset of coronavirus in the United States, and this means that samkranti, closure of business and the economic downturn in the end, will significantly increase this figure.
March 12 Purdue also issued a statement on the school nutrition associated with the pandemic coronavirus.
“This is the time when we all need to remain vigilant, to come together and do what’s right for the American people. At USDA, we are working to ensure that children affected by school closures, he continued to feed. We intend to use all available flexibilities and contingencies for victims of flash,” he said.
