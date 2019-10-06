Whittaker – Adesanya: video of the knockout in a championship fight UFC
In the night of 5 to 6 October in Melbourne (Australia) in the arena of “marvel team” was fighting for the title of world champion of the ultimate fighting championship (UFC) Middleweight title between current belt holder by new Zealander Robert Whittaker (20 wins, 9 of them by knockout, 5 losses) and interim champion Nigerian Israel Adesanya (18 wins, 14 of them by knockout).
His last fight Whittaker spent more than a year ago, in early June, 2018, winning the rematch of Yoel Romero and defending his belt. Earlier this year Robert had to carry out another protection against Kelvin Gastelum, but withdrew from the match due to pain in the abdomen and subsequent operation for hernia. As a result, for the interim title with Gastelum fought Adesanya, and he won the decision of judges, then got chance to fight with Whittaker for a full title.
The championship match turned out to be fleeting. In General controlling the battlefield, Adesanya sent Whittaker to the deck, but the referee in the octagon did not allow Israel to throw on the finishing, but in the second meeting one of the shocks of the Nigerian so shocked Robert that he fell a second time and allowed the opponent to complete the match in their favor.
Lo noquea!!! @stylebender a Whittaker vence por TKO en round 2! #UFC243 pic.twitter.com/NExdl2u6kz
— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) 6 October 2019
Thus, Adesanya continued its winning streak in the ultimate fighting championship (UFC) and now wants a meeting in the octagon with the hitherto invincible Paulo Costa (13 wins, 11 of them by knockout). It is noteworthy that the Brazilian was in the hall during the battle, and after hearing about an abandoned call, it seems, agreed.
#ANdNew @stylebender indiscutido campeón de peso medio! #UFC243 pic.twitter.com/sHYPikRgKP
— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) 6 October 2019
