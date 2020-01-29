Who admitted that he had underestimated the threat of coronavirus: US evacuates its citizens from China
According to the latest world health organization (who) on January 29, 2020, the coronavirus from the Chinese province of Wuhan has claimed 132 lives, infection is confirmed in 6065 people, 9239 cases, see physicians. In the US, recorded five cases of infection in California (two patients), Washington, Illinois, and Arizona, writes “Voice of America”.
The who acknowledged that an error was made in assessing the risk of the spread of the virus. Last week representatives of the organization said that the threat level “moderate”, but on January 23 at a press conference the head of who called the risk of “high”.
The situation is aggravated by the statement of the Chinese doctors that you can become infected even from carriers that do not show symptoms. At the same time, the incubation period lasts from 2 days to 2 weeks.
On January 28 at the press briefing of Department of health officials noted the seriousness of the threat, but said that doing everything to protect American citizens.
“Rules of response to outbreaks of infectious diseases is quite simple: you identify cases, isolate patients, establish the diagnosis and treat — explained scheme of work American doctors Alex Azar, the head of the Department of health. — Then you find all the people that have been in contact with an infected patient and spend with the same actions. That’s how our Department health, in conjunction with the Centers control and prevention disease United States.”
It is the prevention of the spread of the disease is the most effective way to deal with the outbreak, experts say. Indeed, although researchers are working on preventive vaccine, the treatment of the virus does not exist, you can only alleviate the symptoms.
Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and infectious diseases, USA, explained: “right Now, research continues on the basis of past experience with atypical pneumonia or respiratory syndrome. In between these outbreaks, the medications tested in vitro, on animals and even on patients. I would like to note that their effectiveness has not been confirmed”.
In the United States, the plane landed with the Americans evacuated from Wuhan
The plane with over 200 US citizens, were evacuated from the Chinese Wuhan — the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus — landed in the USA on the evening of 28 January. First, he sat down to refuel in Alaska, then flew to California on a special base, Fox News reports.
Boeing 747 with red and gold stripes and without passenger Windows was originally sent to Ontario international airport in California, but landed at the international airport Ted Stevens in anchorage, was fueled and flew to California. Each passenger underwent a medical examination.
“The whole plane exploded with joy when the crew said, “Welcome home to the United States,” — said the chief medical Director of Alaska Dr. Anne Zink.
Persons on Board, was inspected before departure, examined by the medical staff during the flight and again passed the inspection when the plane landed in anchorage.
“[Passengers will] be checked at the last stage of the flight medical personnel on Board; to be assessed upon arrival at the air base in riverside County, California; and then monitored for symptoms after arrival,” added the CDC.
Curt Hagman, Chairman of the Supervisory Council of the County of San Bernardino, where the airport is located on, and the Commissioner at the airport, reported in social networks that the CDC took the decision to redirect the flight to the airbase.
“Ontario international airport is one of airports repatriation on the West coast, and we are always ready to receive our citizens from abroad during emergencies, said Hagman in a video posted on his YouTube channel. We were ready, but the state Department decided to transfer the flight to the air force base for logistics.”
Hagman told the Los Angeles Times that he was not given any other details about the flight.
“Everything was very variable from the point of view of information over the last 36-48 hours,” he added.
He noted that people in his neighborhood in San Bernardino, California, expressed his concerns about landing at the international airport in Ontario.
“People are concerned about — they wanted to make sure that the government protects them,” said Hagman newspaper.
According to reports, the us government ordered the aircraft for the removal of diplomats from the US Consulate in Wuhan as well as other citizens.
Officials said that the County of San Bernardino was originally chosen as the point of repatriation of some 240 US citizens arriving from Wuhan. The plane flew 201 people.
“The state Department plays a leading role in ensuring the safe and appropriate orderly departure of US citizens. The Department of health and human services (HHS) and the Centers for control and prevention (CDC) cooperate with the State Department in the field of logistics evaluation of public health for each passenger on the flight. HHS and CDC are working with partners to ensure that any traveler, who during the trip symptoms receive appropriate medical care”.
In the afternoon of 28 January to lobby in the international terminal of the international airport Ted Stevens anchorage was almost empty, the terminal was closed stands of companies such as Korean Air, China Airlines and Asiana Airlines. Because the terminal is only active in the summer, it enables the airport to practice such situations as this.
“In the winter we have the opportunity and the luxury of not having passenger traffic, so this is the perfect place for us to deal with this kind of flight,” said Jim Mesnac, Manager of the airport.
Meanwhile, the La / Ontario international airport appreciated the “support and understanding” during “this sensitive operation.”
“We Express our sincere wishes and gratitude to the Americans returning home,” — said at the airport.
La / Ontario international airport, was appointed about 10 years ago by the United States government for the reception of repatriated Americans in case of an emergency situation abroad, but this is the first time when the object was to be used for this purpose, said David wert, a representative of the County of San Bernardino.
China has blocked access to Wuhan and 16 other cities in Hubei province to prevent further spread of the virus, symptoms of which include fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath or pneumonia in some cases. USA, Japan, South Korea and other countries have planned the evacuation of its citizens.
