Who and what kind of visas can enter the United States during a pandemic
Internet forums are devoted to tours in the USA, now actively discussing restrictions on entry to the United States, the pandemic coronavirus. Can the Russians and citizens of other countries with us visas to enter the United States? And can immediately buy tickets on the occasion of the opening of the border? On these issues the publication “Voice of America” said the border control of the United States.
Can the holder of a valid turvizy B-1/B-2 refuse entry to the US because of the pandemic?
The anxiety of holders of curves are the cases of denied boarding on the plane while trying to fly in the United States. The sources on condition of anonymity, said that despite the ticket on the route Kiev-Washington and the presence of turvizy, representatives of the airline refused to check due to the fact that the transplant was planned in the European Union.
The situation would be different if we were talking about the direct flight Kiev-Washington or Moscow-Washington: because no restriction on flights from these countries States not introduced, explained to the border control of the United States. It stressed that the situation does not affect the nationality of the visa holder and the country from which it is anticipated flight to the USA. In pandemic, the U.S. border closed to foreigners arriving from certain countries.
From what countries is now impossible to fly in the US?
In the border control of the United States said that as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19, U.S. authorities closed the border for entry of tourists from Brazil, mainland China, Iran, Ireland, the United Kingdom and also twenty-six member countries of the Schengen agreement of the European Union. In addition, you should postpone the trip in USA if you have visited any of these countries earlier than two weeks before the proposed date of entry to the United States.
The Schengen agreement, of which it is now impossible to fly to the US with a visa include Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.
The border Agency also stressed that the land border of the United States with Canada and Mexico now also closed to tourists. Crossing land borders is possible only in case of urgent travel for the purpose of receiving education, medical care, and a number of other reasons deemed urgent.
Can Russian citizens to enter the United States on turvize?
In the border control Service said that during a pandemic the U.S. government has not imposed any restrictions related to the citizenship of people entering the country. Restrictions apply only to the epidemiological situation in the countries from which the flights to the States, regardless of the nationality of the visa holder. It stressed that, as always in such cases, the decision on the entry of the alien in the United States is the employee of Customs control, based on the personal circumstances of the traveler. Pandemic COVID-19 is not a ground for refusal of entry into the country for the holder of a valid visa if the flight is from a country with which the United States opened the border, said the border control Service.
Who do not relate to restrictions on entry into the United States?
Restrictions on flights do not relate to US citizens, their spouses, holders of green cards, as well as diplomatic staff. In the border control Service, explained that all flights from the countries with which the border is closed, head to one of the 15 specially-equipped airports, and all passengers who were allowed on the flight, are exposed to enhanced epidemiological screening.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13386
[name] => our people
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => nashi-ludi
)
our people
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13992
[name] => educational program
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => poleznaja-informatsija
)
Educational program
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 19448
[name] => entry to the USA
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => vezd-v-ssha
)
check-in СШАFacebookVkontakte
bookmark