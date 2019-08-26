Who became the highest paid actress this year
For the second consecutive year the list of highest paid Actresses according to Forbes headed Scarlett Johansson. During the reporting period, star Marvel earned $56 million, 35 of which she received for her role of Natasha Romanoff in “Avengers: Finale”.
On the Stora line — Sofia Vergara named last year’s highest paid television actress. Thanks to the TV series “American family,” she added to his budget by more than $44 million.
Closes the three leaders of Reese Witherspoon with an annual income of $35 million less than a million managed to earn Nicole Kidman — she’s on the fourth line. They are followed by Jennifer aniston ($28 million), kaley cuoco ($25 million), Elisabeth moss ($24 million), Margot Robbie ($23 million). At the end of ten highest paid celebrities — Charlize Theron ($23 million) and Ellen Pompeo ($22 million).