Who can not be vaccinated against influenza, doctors said
Now in the clinic, you can get a flu shot. When to be vaccinated and why do I need it, will be discussed in our material.
Why you need a flu shot
Vaccination helps maintain the health. It does not allow infection to develop. So you, having a flu shot, protect yourself from the disease.
Some believe that the flu shot only injurious to health, so do not trust vaccination. But according to polls, 72% of people believe that after all the vaccines are effective in protecting against infections. Only 14% of people consider them completely useless.
Often flu shots are put in the season of colds in spring and autumn. Now the flu vaccine isn’t as effective as we would like — approximately 60%. The rate of vaccines against other diseases is much higher. Therefore, four out of ten vaccinated from the flu, people can get sick. Also, the unvaccinated people are at higher risk of catching the virus. But to believe that one did not help, then you will not help, not worth it.
You need to understand that the flu vaccine will not protect 100%. Even vaccinated people may be exposed to an aggressive virus.
When to put a flu shot
Vaccinated against influenza in the clinic by place of residence. In autumn it can be done until November. Also vaccination is carried out in private hospitals. The only difference between a public clinic — the use of domestic vaccines.
Which vaccine is better — domestic or foreign
Experts say that there is not much difference between domestic and foreign vaccine. There is a perception that the vaccine with polyoxidonium is not justified. Its creators have reduced the number of antigen introduced immune. Experts believe that it is better to adhere to established procedures and doses that have long been proven.
Contraindications
- The propensity to allergies;
- Colds;
- Bronchial asthma;
- Chronic diseases of the respiratory system;
- Anemia;
- Heart failure;
- Diseases of the blood;
- Severe renal failure;
- Diseases of the endocrine system;
- The age of 6 months;
- The first trimester of pregnancy.
Under these conditions prior to vaccination, it is better to consult your physician.