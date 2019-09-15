Who can receive a pension Supplement
In Ukraine, according to article 28 of the Law of Ukraine of 09.07.2003 No. 1058-IV “On mandatory state pension insurance” for excess length of service provides for pension payments.
For each full year of insurance experience for more than 35 years for men and 30 years for women age pension is increased by 1% from the amount of the pension:
- Copay cannot exceed 1% of the minimum old-age pension.
- Excess insurance experience of the citizens can not be restricted.
Those pensions assigned before and after 01.10.2011 01.10.2011 and have not been restated taking into account wages for the insurance periods acquired after appointment (the previous recalculation) pensions, retained the minimum amount of old-age pensions and allowances for excess length in the presence of men 25 years and women 20 years of insurance experience.
For acknowledgement of the insurance experience you need to provide the documents to the Pension Fund:
- workbook (and on the basis of its records and other documents – certificates of enterprises, institutions and organizations),
- information from the state archives.