Who can’t drink coffee, told the experts
July 27, 2019
Scientists from China have conducted studies and found that pregnant women drinking coffee is not recommended. This was told by a Chinese Professor Hui Wang.
It is known that nutrition of the pregnant woman directly has an effect on the development of a fetus. Scientists conducted an experiment on rats and found that the offspring were born with abnormal weight. Excessive coffee consumption during pregnancy may cause problems with the weight infants and have a negative impact on the duration of the pregnancy. It turns out that caffeine is almost always associated with low birth weight of the child at birth.
Found that 2-3 cups of coffee a day can affect the development of the unborn child and can lead to negative consequences in adult life.
