Who can’t eat raspberries
Despite the fact that raspberry has a number of vitamins and very helpful, there are people who consume raspberries is not recommended.
Raspberry is a storehouse of sugar: fructose and glucose. Man these substances are necessary to fuel the brain. Raspberry is recommended for maintaining skin tone. The doctors say that it is impossible to overeat, and you should observe the diet. Those who are “sitting” on a diet, it is recommended to use no more than 100 grams, as they are 41 calorie.
In addition, doctors say that eating raspberries, you can clear the blood and lymphatic vessels from cholesterol plaques. But there are cases when raspberries are not.
Dangerous the use of raspberry for people who are prone to allergies. Raspberry also not recommended for people with gastritis, ulcers, as well as people and people that are having problems with the gastrointestinal tract. According to experts, in these cases raspberry may cause exacerbation.
Also, doctors recommend not to eat raspberries, which have to be treated or there are violations in their work. As raspberries are used as a diuretic that can affect the kidneys.
Raspberry is contraindicated for people with asthma and those who grow polyps the nose.