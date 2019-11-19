“Who chewed on the sausage?”: the dogs gave the guilty committed by the owner of the interrogation (video)
On the online platform Reddit published a video entitled: “the Offender has given his associates.” In the published video, the host was grilling four dogs — three Labradors and white little brown poodle, trying to figure out which of them ate the sausage. First, all four ponurovskii and guilty looking, don’t react. Then one of Labradors paw puts the poodle on the back. The same thing repeats for the second Labrador. Then to the “guilty” comes the third and much pushing of his nose.
Some netizens called Labradors informers. They said that they are not scammers, but just don’t want everyone getting punished because of one — and therefore gave the guilty. Some have decided that it’s dog racism, three white against the dark one. “Well, Yes, it is easier to blame the little” — outraged others.
A criminal being outed by his co-conspirators from r/JusticeServed
