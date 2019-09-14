Who Dasha Astafeva considers examples of femininity
One of the sexiest artists of Ukrainian show business Dasha Astafieva – the idol of many girls. About who admires singer and model, she told the show backstage New channel “Shalena star” with Lesia Nikityuk, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to showdream.org.
“I always say what an example of womanhood, beauty and giving of self for me are Marilyn Monroe, Bettie page, Audrey Hepburn, and from contemporaries – Jessica Chastain. It is for me actress number one. Chastain is so beautiful able to organize every image, every role that it’s impossible to look away,” said Dasha.
The actress called another feminine quality, which, in its opinion, should have the fair sex.
“I admire women with good taste. They know how to surround themselves with people who complement their personality. Most often, they internally are incredibly strong and beautiful as well as the inner world and appearance directly linked. It also helps so enchanting to appear in your skill,” — said Astafyev.
By the way, the final show of “Shalena star” Dasha turned into the idol of millions – of American singer Madonna. She played against Anton Shulepov that for a few enchanting moments turned into Michael Jackson. This is a spectacle not to be missed!