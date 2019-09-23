Who diet sodas called dangerous for health
The representatives who conducted an extensive study that examined the impact of diet sodas on health. Experts have described them as very dangerous as they greatly increase the risk of early death and provoke serious illnesses.
In order to establish the level of existing risk with greater precision the staff of the world health organization was invited to participate in the experience of 500 thousand people. They all lived in different parts of the world and consumed the products of different companies. By attracting such a large number of people managed to collect accurate statistics and determine patterns — regardless of health status, people who love diet sodas, 25% increase the risk of sudden death in the next 16 years. The ability to die from cardiovascular failure is increased even higher — 50%. In addition to the fatalities, the great development of serious diseases of chronic type. It does not matter which way of life leads people, even supporters of the sport, not having bad habits that can harm your health.
Scientists note, it is unknown exactly what is the cause of danger. According to them, all because of the presence of the sugar substitute and artificial sweetener. In addition to the harm they can carry Acesulfame potassium and aspartame. The researchers note, the most damage these products cause to children’s organisms. It proves, to quench their thirst sugary drinks is not capable, according to Planet Today.