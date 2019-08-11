Who does not like watermelon
As noted by the doctor-therapist of the highest category Olga Sahakyan, the amount of watermelon needed to control heart diseases, accompanied by edema and colitis, and gastrointestinal tract. Otherwise, you may experience nausea, diarrhea, indigestion and bloating.
— In principle, the use of a reasonable number of units of good quality should not cause side effects. But the uncontrolled use can cause problems in people suffering from the violation of the outflow of urine, urolithiasis, benign prostatic hyperplasia or the presence of postoperative commissural processes, — said the medic.
With a high quantity of potassium in the blood and especially in the presence of severe hyperkalemia, the consumption of watermelon should limit to 150 grams a day. According to Sahakyan, allergic reactions to watermelon are rare. In this case, it is necessary to eliminate from the diet.
For a healthy person the norm is up to 0.5 kg of watermelon a day. To avoid problems with digestion, it is necessary to observe moderation and to eat the watermelon separate from other foods.
Hyperkalemia is an increase in the concentration of potassium in the blood above 5.0 mEq/L. When severe hyperkalemia requires immediate assistance, because the condition leads to abnormal heart rhythm. The normal potassium level in the serum from 3.5 to 5.0 mEq/L.