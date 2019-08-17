Who equated the sausage to the alcohol and Smoking
The who has recognized that the harm the consumption of sausages is equivalent to Smoking and drinking alcohol. According to experts, the day allowed to eat no more than 50 grams of such products.
Cooked sausages like frankfurters and sausages are subjected to a gentle treatment, so consumers believe it is less dangerous than smoked. However, a recent study has shown quite the opposite. The fact is that the composition of the sausage meat is present in an amount of not more than 15%. Among other components used starch, flour, artificial flavor enhancers.
Nutritionists believe that modern sausage is hard to call a meat product. In addition to animal skin and fat it contains harmful substances. This product has no nutritional value and is harmful to health with continuous consumption.