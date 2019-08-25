Who expert: Smoking Shisha can lead to hazardous diseases
Expert, Department of noncommunicable diseases Andre Ilbawi told about the occurrence of cancer in connection with Smoking a hookah or electronic cigarettes.
The representative of the world health organization said that Smoking is one of the leading causes of lung cancer. According to Ilbawi in the composition of tobacco smoke there are more than 7 thousands of chemicals, 50 of which is carcinogenic. The expert pointed out that worldwide, tobacco use is the single preventable factor that increases the risk of mortality from cancer.
Specialist who also noted that cancer can also be caused by Smoking hookah.
“Yes, it is possible to get lung cancer when Smoking hookah. It is already installed. When Smoking a hookah nicotine is partially absorbed by water, but the smoker does much more puffs than those who consume cigarettes,” he said.
Ilbawi explained that inhaled when Smoking hookah smoke contains toxic substances that could lead to the development of cancer and cardiovascular disorders. He also spoke about the fact that electronic cigarettes are highly addictive, and that there is not enough evidence that would confirm the safety of long-term use of these devices.