Who gets the biggest pension in Ukraine
May 31, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
The average pension of retired judges was about 50 000 UAH, while most of the rest pensioners receive a little more than 3 thousand.
It is reported by Hvylya, citing the press service of the PFC.
“As of 1 April, the total number of pensioners in Ukraine amounted to 11 268 327 and the average size of pension payments – 3 170,14 UAH”, — stated in the message.
According to PFC, payment received:
- old-age pensions – 8 467, 091, the average pension — 3 166,53 UAH;
- disability – 1 411 732 people, the average pension is UAH 2 499,74;
- in connection with the loss of a breadwinner – 538 157, the average pension — 2 753,18 UAH;
- seniority – 218 988 people, the average pension – 2 882,06 UAH;
- social pension — 75 of 971 people, the average pension is UAH 1 655,77;
- lifetime allowance judges – 3 380 people, the average pension — 49 844,23 UAH.
In addition, pensions of military personnel 553 188, the average pension is UAH 5 378,17.