Who in Ukraine gets highest salary

In April, the highest wages were received by employees in the field of information and telecommunications.

They had an average of 20.5 thousand UAH monthly, said in the macroeconomic review of the Ministry of Finance.

The lowest salary in the Kherson oblast — 7.7 thousand UAH.

The highest average salaries are traditionally paid in Kyiv and Donetsk oblast, thousand UAH of 15.9 and 12.1 thousand UAH respectively.

At the same time, dynamic benefits grow in the Dnipropetrovsk region — by 24.9%.

