Who in Ukraine the most to raise salaries
Ukraine remains a huge gap between the level of remuneration of top managers and mid-level employees.
As reported Finance.ua that’s what the domestic situation is different from the picture in the developed economies of the world.
According to consulting firm Korn Ferry, wage growth in Ukraine, 2015-2019 concerned more senior staff.
Recall from 2015, 80% of the increased annual salaries of CEOs in the sphere of production of consumer goods (FMCG): $40 thousand to $72 thousand. Top managers of banks began to receive 62% more: instead of $51 thousand — $82.6 thousand a year.
CEO in shopping retail at the end of 12 months get not $37 thousand, and a little more than $53 million (+44%). 36% increase in annual salary of managers in the sphere of production (from $44 thousand to $60 thousand).
The Ukrainian salaries of CEOs to 12 times higher than the incomes of middle-level technicians. In Europe this gap is usually not more than 3-4 times.
At the same time, top managers of Ukrainian companies is quite close to my colleagues from Europe.
“The difference in wages from domestic and European CEOs is not so great — only 30-40%. Despite the fact that the standard of living we have much lower”, — noted in Korn Ferry.
As previously reported, the average salary in many professions in the public sector is not lower than the average salary in Ukraine. According to the analysis of declarations, the average salary in the public sector in 2018 amounted to 13 350 UAH.