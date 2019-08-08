Who is cooler: Irina Shayk and celebrity impersonator Celeste Barber staged a battle on the cover of Vogue
The Portuguese edition of Vogue with a sense of humor all right!
Irina Shayk has published on Instagram a new cover with my participation: it would seem that so unusual — Vogue different countries, the model adorns is not the first time. However, on the new cover she made direct competition Celeste Barber, “actress, comedian, writer, lady,” as she calls herself on the social network. But a wide range of Internet users Celeste known as the author of funny photos and videoparty on stars and models. Portuguese Vogue offered her — not much — parodied the cover with Irina Shayk, and, according to them, it is so good it is that they decided to give Celeste their own cover.
I’m on the cover of Vogue, woman!!! Oh, Yes, there are more and Irina Shayk, — signed photo of Celeste.
Who turned out better??? Celeste Barber showed us how to do it! The new August cover of @vogueportugal. Thanks to the team! — wrote in turn, Irina.
Note, this cover is not the first in the Bank Celeste: she previously appeared on the first page of American InStyle. The first impression Celeste published in Instagram in 2015 “victim” was then chosen Kim Kardashian. Since the heroines of her blog was Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid, Miranda Kerr, Emily Ratzkowski, Celine Dion, Kourtney Kardashian, Justin Bieber and many others.