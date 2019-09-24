Who is cooler — Rambo or rocky? Stallone announced its own version (photo)
Actor Sylvester Stallone in an exclusive interview, which had previously published “FACTS”, told whoever of two of his most famous characters such as boxer rocky or Rambo soldier — he’d rather be in real life. Talking with a journalist The Interview People after the premiere of his very hard movie, “Rambo: last blood”, actor, among other things, answered the question: “If you had the opportunity to choose who to be — rocky or Rambo, who would you prefer?”.
“I Think, Rocky. It has a little bit of optimism. And he knows how to laugh. Rocky knows he’s not too smart. He is very realistic about its possibilities. He has achieved a lot, but also lost a lot. Here recently fans of rocky estimated that of the 52 held 27 fights he lost. But he takes it philosophically. Rambo can’t lose.”
— So, Rocky?
— Yes, without a doubt. With this character I’m ready to go to the end of life. We grew up together, so why should I abandon it? Besides, the Rambo has no family, and I without it my life is not.
— By the way, why John has no wife or child?
— What children? He don’t own a dog! Rambo completely focused on yourself. And he — the outcast.
The full interview with Stallone, please click here.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter