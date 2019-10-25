Who is exempt from the application of PPO and who is included in the “risk group”
The law on RRO entrepreneurs confused by the so-called “cashback” and huge fines.
The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky signed a law on the legalization of settlements in the area of trade and services, aimed at implementation of the program of payment transactions and the mechanism of the so-called “cashback”.
“Judicial and legal newspaper” has tried to understand what is said in these novels.
We are talking about two laws:
- On amending the Law of Ukraine “About application of registrars of settlement operations in sphere of trade, public catering and services” and other laws of Ukraine on the legalization of settlements in the area of trade and services;
- On amendments to the Tax code of Ukraine on the legalization of settlements in the area of trade and services.
Both laws were adopted by the Verkhovna Rada 20.09.2019 in “turbo mode” with a minimal amount of concessions that have allowed themselves to make power for small and medium business, though the latter demanded them (the laws) do veto.
The thing that offers a new law is an opportunity to use the kind of software that can be installed on any gadget (computer, tablet, smartphone) instead of bulky and expensive cash register.
If you install the software on an ordinary smartphone, it is possible to issue electronic checks using the gadget. This check is sent to the server of the State tax service and stored there. The buyer can send it via messenger. Or he will be able to scan an e-check through the same QR code.
The Chairman of the State tax service of Ukraine Sergey Varlamov says that GNS will provide FLP software RRO totally free, and registration will be through electronic Cabinet.
To smooth out the unpleasant memories of unpopular decisions, the government has slightly sweetened the pill, and went to a number of concessions for the middle class.
In particular, for entrepreneurs in the second group of single tax from 1 January 2021 is changed , the maximum threshold of income: it increases from 1.5 to 2.5 million UAH million UAH (for all other groups simplified the limit has remained the same).
Simultaneously, the President signed Decree No. 761/2019 “On urgent measures to provide favourable conditions for the activities of individuals — entrepreneurs”.
The main idea of the Decree is to prepare a bill to impose a two-year moratorium on inspections of PE (except engaged in highly profitable activities with a significant risk of tax evasion) in compliance with the order of application of registrars of settlement operations and mitigate the liability of these persons for violation of the established procedure for submission to regulatory authorities reporting related to the use of RRO.
Within two weeks, with the participation of the said Council should be drafted and submitted to Parliament draft laws to liberalize the conditions and criteria of natural persons — entrepreneurs the first group of the simplified system of taxation, accounting and reporting, in particular:
- by setting a larger limit, their income during the calendar year
- by granting them the right to use the labor of hired persons
- by expanding the list of activities that can carry out such entities.
In addition, to be taken the necessary measures to ensure transparent and burdensome registration procedures for payment transactions in the sale of goods and services through the Internet and explanations on the application of such procedures.
From 1 January 2020, should be provided the opportunity to test the taxpayers in the implementation of settlement operations free software solutions for the use of such software payers of payment transactions.
For testing the software of the ROM is now available for download on the website of the tax.
Who RRO is not needed
Apply the payment transactions are not all and not immediately.
Registrars (cash registers) will not be used :
- while trading their own produce businesses (except those who are at risk) if calculations are performed using cash and are issued a cash receipt (receipt);
- when performing certain banking operations;
- the sale of tickets (including lottery) and travel documents, tokens of Metropolitan;
- the sale of goods by persons who have received preferential trade patent (of course only if you are not trading in excise goods and goods of separate categories of risk groups);
- at the trade of physical persons food and industrial goods for cash markets (excluding machinery, jewelry and medical products);
- when selling goods in kiosks, stalls and posting of Newspapers, magazines and other publications, postcards, envelopes, postage, if the proportion of such products is more than 50 percent of the total turnover;
- if the place of receipt of goods (services) operations cash payments in form carried out (stores, places of storage, wholesale trade).
In addition, the legislator was released from PPO single tax payers of the first group.
Recall that the first group includes sole traders, do not use hired persons engaged exclusively retail goods from trading places on markets and/or carrying out economic activities for providing services to the population and the amount of income of which during the calendar year does not exceed 300 000 UAH.
Based on the nature of this definition it is clear that RRO is not necessary for those who trade in the markets and provides small household services.
What the state considers to be domestic services to the population
In the understanding of the state, domestic services, with which the FLP pays a single tax, are reduced to the following list:
1) manufacturer of footwear customized;
2) repair services of footwear;
3) the manufacture of garments for individual orders;
4) manufacturing of leather goods customized;
5) manufacture of articles of fur customized;
6) the manufacture of underwear customized;
7) manufacture of textiles and textile haberdashery customized;
8) making hats customized;
9) additional services to the manufacture of products customized;
10) repair services garment and household textile products;
11) the manufacture and knitting of knitted products under the individual order;
12) repair services for knitted fabrics;
13) manufacture of carpets and rugs customized;
14) services in repair and restoration of carpets and rugs;
15) manufacture of leather haberdashery and travel goods customized;
16) repair services for leather haberdashery and travel goods;
17) manufacture of furniture for individual orders;
18) services for the repair, restoration and renovation of furniture;
19) manufacture of carpentry and joinery customized;
20) maintenance and repair of motor vehicles, motorcycles, scooters and mopeds customized;
21) repair services for radio and television and other audio and video equipment;
22) repair services for electrical appliances and other household devices;
23) repair service hours;
24) repair services for bicycles;
25) services for the maintenance and repair of musical instruments;
26) manufacture of metal products for individual orders;
27) repair services of other personal items, home consumption and hardware;
28) the manufacturing of jewelry under the individual order;
29) repair services for jewelry;
30) rental of personal items and household goods;
31) services for the implementation of photographs;
32) services for the processing of films;
33) services such as washing, processing of linen and other textiles;
34) cleaning and painting of textile, knitwear and furs;
35) dressing furs customized;
36) services of hairdresser;
37) funeral services;
38) services related to agriculture and forestry services in forestry (services for the harvesting, transportation of raw wood within the forest, mensuration, assessment of industrial use of the forest, planting seedlings, afforestation and reforestation, protection of forests from fires, etc.; the seedbed preparation of fields, planting, processing, spraying, transfer Seating, harvesting, pest control);
39) domestic services;
40) services associated with cleaning and cleaning to order.
Therefore, for individual hairdressers, photographers, seamstresses, small repair shops, carpenters etc. use a PPO will not be mandatory, unless they meet the requirements of the first group of payers.
Persons carrying out independent professional activity, also under the new act are not covered.
Someone will definitely have to use RRO
Before October 1, 2020 RRO RRO or software are not used by single tax payers of the second or fourth group (FOP), regardless of the chosen activity, if their total income does not exceed 1 000 000 UAH, except those which carry out:
- the implementation of technically sophisticated household goods, covered under warranty (household appliances, power tools, etc.);
- implementation of medicines, medical products, and provide paid services in the health sector.
These two categories, prescribed the mandatory application of cash registers.
From 1 October 2020 to 1 January 2021 (just three months) shall enter into force the obligation to use cash registers for those who joined the so-called “risk group”. This group of entrepreneurs be obliged to apply RRO regardless of size of turnover, even while I (first) group of the single tax.
In the risk group , the deputies identified those in charge of implementation:
— goods (services) via the Internet;
— technically sophisticated household goods, covered under warranty;
— jewelry and household products precious metals, precious stones, precious stones of organic origin of the formation and semiprecious stones;
of textiles (except of implementing for cash markets);
— implementation of spare parts and components for motor vehicles, in accordance with the listapproved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine;
— medicines, medical devices and provides paid services in the health sector;
— carries out retail trade in second-hand goods in stores (47.79 group KVED);
(in 2012 GNS of Kiev explained that the class CTEA 47.79 includes the retail sale of second-hand books retail sale of other second-hand goods retail sale of Antiques, activities of auctioning houses (retail).
as well as those who operates:
— restaurants, cafes, fast food restaurants, if such activity is different than defined by paragraph 11 of article 9 of the Law of Ukraine “About application of registrars of settlement operations in sphere of trade, public catering and services”
(this Statute appears selling water, milk, kvass, oil, live fish from tank cars, barrels and cans; lunch and soft drinks in canteens of educational institutions);
— travel agencies, tour operators;
— hotels and similar means of temporary accommodation (NACE 55.10 group)
(in the latter case, meaning accommodation in hotels, resort hotels, luxury hotels, motels. Not included rental of houses and apartments for your stay).
Mandatory universal use of RRO for all single tax payers of groups II — IV tax becomes only from 1 January 2021.
Coffee shops, pie shops and other catering establishments to avoid registration of their business operations can not.
There is an issue with RRO for manicures, massage therapists, programmers, independent journalists (code NACE 90.03), lawyers, since they’re technically not fall under signs of the first group of single tax.
Application of payment transactions starts with the first day of the first month of the quarterfollowing the month the threshold of turnover, and continues in subsequent tax periods for the registration of the entity as a single tax payer.
Fines that have to pay the entrepreneur
The main thing that bothers the businessman is exorbitant fines.
The Law №265/95-VR penalties contained in articles 17-20, 24, 29.
Previously, if you were operated on less than the full amount of cost of goods sold, or passed by operation of RRO was detected, the deviation of the amount of cash of the amount specified in the daily report (for legal entities), no printed receipt, the entrepreneur had to pay a fine in the amount of 100 percent of the product sold.
This fine entrepreneur will pay for the violation committed for the first time. For repeated violation the penalty will be 150 % (but not less than 50 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens).
However, prior to October 1, 2020, the fines will be 10% and 50% respectively.
Fines associated with the emergence of the so-called “cashback”. It will be spoken about separately.
Fines non-taxable minimums provided for:
- failure to design books or the books of account;
- the absence of a control tape (30 MTFI);
- the lack of pre-programming of products (three hundred non-taxable minimum threatens those who are too lazy to pre-programmed excisable goods, five normal);
- failure to file statements for the use of RRO.
Previously these amounts were 5, 10, 20 CHANGES. The sanction for the implementation of unrecorded goods was double the cost, but not less than 10 NMDG. However, this did not concern only the individual without VAT.
The fines scared entrepreneurs who provide their clients with discounts on the goods purchased or services provided. They believe that the tax can complain to the discount as an incomplete amount of goods sold and issue a fine.
In addition, to make the program tens of thousands of items manually is very tedious using the phone. Similarly, they will have to change and restore in case of failure of the smartphone.
Whistleblowing and “cashback”
To encourage market participants to use innovations, laws proposed to be effective 01 October 2020 this mechanism is called “cashback”, provide the possibility of compensation to the buyer (consumer) 100% of the cost of purchased goods (works, services) at the expense of the penalties for violation of the requirements of the RRO used in his complaint.
Thanks to this law, the Tax code has a paragraph 14.1.279, who discovered the concept of “compensation of the amount of penal (financial) sanctions, defined according to the ODS PPO”.
That the funds transferred to buyers (consumers) due to the penalties (financial) sanctions applied by regulatory authorities, the results of the audit on the complaint of the buyer (consumer) of the violation by the taxpayer of the established order of carrying out of settlement operations with use of payment transactions recorders and/or software of payment transactions.
In simple words, a “prize” to those buyers who turn in sellers who violate the rules of work with cash registers. The award will be 100% of the cost of purchased goods. And 50% receive state. Hence, the amount of the fine of 150%.
Such prizes will pay when buying in the amount of more than UAH 850. Track check will be via a special system.
However, donositeli will receive the money only after paying the fine the offender, which will naturally occur after the corresponding tax audit. The results of which, most likely, the FOP is appealing. These informants even income tax is not collected.
“Cashback” is not applicable if the check is not issued.
The government explains this by the need of control by society for the legalization of the settlement documents.
The business itself is not enthusiastic about this idea, because it sees this as the following risks:
— increase inspections on the basis of unfair demands from the buyers through personal negative attitude or a desire to discredit the competition;
— application of the subjective approach of regulatory authorities to the possibility of inspection;
— impossibility of establishing the fact of purchase of the goods by the buyer, filed, etc.;
— competitors will begin to forge someone else’s checks and present them to the Supervisory authority;
— there will be consumers who wish if you do not earn cashback, you at least get free product;
— increase the activity of fraudsters, wanting to cash in on this field;
— both the scandals of various kinds of social activists with a keen sense of justice.
To attract the same punishments of the consumer who will take advantage of it, quite problematic. There is no tax liability(right or wrong cheque they decide at its sole discretion). In addition, there are no restrictions on the number of applications.
Assurances of the head of STS Sergey Villanova about what to use in the mercenary purposes of these rules, no one can, because you can easily identify the appellant, entrepreneurs are not convinced.
According to the tax authorities, any applicant who submits the information about the violations must identify themselves through their own electronic office of the taxpayer. That is, the buyer actually agrees that the tax service will check not only the legality of actions of the seller, but, first and foremost, to assess the authenticity of the documents attached to the complaint.
How will it stop interested parties Fiscals not explain.
The result of the application of this mechanism in practice may be the trend of appearance of specialized structures whose main activity will be the identification of settlement documents of business entities for subsequent treatment in regulatory authorities and initiation of inspection of business entities on the subject of the authenticity and reliability stated in the settlement documents data.
Unfortunately, mechanisms to counter abuse, the legislator did not foresee.