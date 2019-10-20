Who is hatching from the eggs black? A unique breed of chicken!

Just look at these beauties!

No, it does not work in photoshop, but real birds. Breed – Ayam cemani.

They even internal organs are black!

Handsome with a metallic sheen!

Adult chicken of this breed is about two and a half thousand dollars!

Unique look!

In fact in chickens greenish eggs, but the farmers decided to go to the trick. They felt that black chickens are required to carry black eggs.

And began to feed these birds food with dyes. So eggs do black.

Originally these beauties from Indonesia and many consider them magic.

