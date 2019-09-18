“Who is it?” Sofia Rotaru no makeup surprised fans (photo)
The legendary Ukrainian singer Sofia Rotaru, who in August turned 72 years old, surprised fans with their appearance without makeup.
So, the network got the photo of the star with groupies. Rotaru captured in the glasses, but without makeup and styling.
“Who is it?” — surprised netizens fresh mind of the artist.
That in the picture Sofia Rotaru, no doubt. Real fans recognized her. Learned Rotaru and her only son Ruslan Evdokimenko, which left a “like” under the photo.
She Rotaru has long explained to reporters that the secret of “eternal youth” — the internal harmony and deep sleep.
In addition, twice a year she, along with her daughter-in-law for a couple of weeks flies abroad in the Wellness clinic where all sorts of cleaning procedures.
We will remind, earlier photos without makeup revealed Alla Pugacheva.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter