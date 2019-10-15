Who is more beautiful: Polyakov and Kamensky made a skirmish on the network
Popular singer Olga Polyakova, which is the star judge of the show “X-Factor” on STB TV-channel, created in Instagram collage suggested to compare who is prettier — she or a colleague on the show Nastya Kamensky. In the photo Olga posing in a latex costume and a crown, her daughter — in Burgundy outfit languidly looking at the camera.
“Well, let’s go! Who is more beautiful?”, -Polyakov wrote under the photo.
The question soon reacted Kamensky. “Lady, calm down already. We are both beautiful” — wrote Nastya and escorted the answer smiles.
“My swallow”, — parried her Olga.
Among subscribers broke the heated argument, their opinions differed radically. Some believe more beautiful Olya, others admire Nastya. While others agreed on the fact that both singers are beautiful in their own way.
“Both beautiful, but Olga, as always, amazing ! Queen, what to say”, “Olga the impression that you are 5 years old, and Kamensky beautiful, I love natural brunettes”, — write in comments. Subscribers are outraged, why Polyakova provoking “showdown”.
