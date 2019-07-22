Who is the idol of the Canadians? (PHOTO)

Ask the Canadians, who in 54 public figures we admire most, and we’ll call the former President and first lady of another country.

A new survey conducted by market research YouGov, showed that Canadians admire Barack Obama more than any other man, while Michelle Obama is the most admired woman.

Representatives YouGov asked people in 41 countries to name those whom they admire most, and then provide a list with the highest number of votes advanced to a vote in each country.

In the “male line” Barack Obama got in Canada, more than 17% of the vote – more than twice than its nearest competitor, tech magnate and philanthropist bill gates.

Behind them followed the actor Dwayne Johnson, the Dalai Lama, actor Jackie Chan, Prince William and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who, gaining just over 4% of the vote, slightly ahead of businessman Warren Buffett and entrepreneur Elon musk.

Almost 2.8% of canadian respondents said that the President of the United States Donald trump is the man they admire most, 1.55 per cent chose the Prime Minister of Quebec, françois LEGO and 1.44% of the respondents, the President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

The least respected of all those who were named in the survey was Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Chinese President XI Jinping and actor Andy Lau.

Michelle Obama was the leader among women with almost 15% of the vote. The Queen received just over 9% of the vote, while the host of the talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has gained exactly 9%. Among the other women that highly admire – Oprah Winfrey (7,84 %), Celine Dion (5.71 per cent), Lady Gaga (5,63 %) and Malala yousafzai (4.34 per cent).

At the end of the women’s list was perhaps due to the relative lack of awareness in Canada, Chinese singer Peng Liyuan, Chinese actress Yang Mi and Indian actress Sushmita sen.

Trudeau, LEGO, infamous Professor Jordan Peterson, Dion and Green party leader Elizabeth may, who was present in the canadian list were not included in the survey for any other country. YouGov suggested that the various options in each country studied on the basis of local fame.

Couple Obama also topped the men’s and women’s ratings in the US along with other popular personalities, including trump, Clint Eastwood, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Melania trump.

Broadcaster David Attenborough and the Queen was named the most respected man and woman in the UK and Australia, while Obama also took first place in France, Germany and Mexico.

XI and Leon topped the list in China. Japan showed a strong love of their own Royal family, with the ex-Emperor Akihito as the most revered man and his wife Michiko as the most revered women.

Counting the 42,000 responses from each country, YouGov found that the most revered woman in the world – a title that belonged to angelina Jolie last year – is Michelle Obama, but the most revered man on the planet continues to be gates.