“Who is this?” Vajkule and Pugachev blew network a mockery of Loboda (video)
The legend of the Russian stage Alla Pugacheva and her friend Laima Vaikule laughed at by Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda, who sang the song from the repertoire of the prima Donna “Live quietly in the country”.
Vajkule has posted a video to his Instagram where they stand with Pugacheva in the sunset and laugh. “Live peacefully, the country that laughs lime and bother a friend who I’m starting? What do I say?” “Don’t mention it”, — laughs Joe.
Then they calm down a little and Pugachev begins: “Live in peace, the country. We now have another”. “Another one? Who is this?” — surprised Vajkule. “All I know”, says wearily Alla. “Well, actually, and that’s enough” — sums it.
Subscribers Vaikule laughed along with the singers. “Well stebanulsya, lady of the dunes… In place of the worthless upstart, well done!”, “Yes! Loboda all laugh by singing a song of Alla! Only disgraced! Like she is totally singing cowards and inflated lips! And Alla is the one! And there is nothing to claim that throne! He has long been busy”, write the commentators.
We will remind, before mass media reported that Alla Pugacheva believes Svetlana Loboda be her successor.
