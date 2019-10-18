Who lives longer: meat eaters or vegetarians?
Researchers believe that meat diet is associated with greater mortality than vegetarian. Those who daily consumes more than 160 grams of meat products, the probability to die prematurely is much higher.
Studies of foreign scientists have shown that modern people need to reduce meat consumption that exist today. Experts recommend limiting the consumption of meat 14 grams a day and more to eat fruit, vegetables, nuts and legumes. The transition to such a diet will allow you to avoid about 11 million premature deaths per year linked to consumption of meat, in particular, cancer and cardiovascular diseases, experts.
After 13 years of observing half a million people revealed that the likelihood of dying prematurely was higher among those who ate more than 160 grams of meat products daily. Increase the tendency to early mortality among consumers of meat Smoking and extra weight.
During the research project from among the participants-the meat-eaters died every 17th person. About 10 thousand thus passed away from cancer, 5.5 million from diseases of SSS. Among participants who were vegetarian or limited meat consumption to 50 grams a day over the same period died about 8 thousand, 2.5 thousand of them – from illnesses of cardio-vascular properties.
The researchers said that approximately 6.3% of early death from all causes and 9% of all heart attacks and strokes in the human population due to the regular consumption of meat. Its harm is due to the peculiarities of human digestion: when digestion of these components of meat as choline, lecithin and carnitine formed by trimethylamine N-oxide. High concentrations of this substance lead to the development of atherosclerosis and cardiovascular diseases.