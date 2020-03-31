Who: mass wearing masks does not protect against coronavirus and may even do harm
The world health organization (who) continues to insist on its recommendation not to wear a mask if you are ill or caring for an ill COVID-19, writes CNN.
Monday, March 30, representatives of the world health organization (who) has stated that they are still recommending people not to wear masks if they do not get sick Covid-19 or caring for the sick.
“There is no concrete evidence that the massive mask-wearing population has any potential benefit. In fact, there is some evidence to the contrary. Improper use of masks or improperly landing on the face can hurt,” he said at a media briefing in Geneva, Switzerland, Executive Director of the who programme on emergency health Dr. Mike Ryan.
“There is also the problem that we have a huge global shortage, said Ryan on masks and other medical facilities. — Currently, the people most at risk of infection with this virus is the health care workers who are exposed to the virus every second of every day. The idea that they have no masks, terrible.”
Dr. Maria van Kerkhove, epidemiologist for communicable diseases at who, also said at the briefing that “we give priority to the use of masks for those who needs it most”, referring health professionals.
“Among the population, we do not recommend the use of masks, if you are not sick. The mask should be used as a measure to prevent further spread of the infection from you if you get sick,” said van Kerkhove.
“We recommend the use of masks to people who are ill and those who care for sick people at home,” she said.
The representatives of the world health organization warned that worldwide there is “a significant shortage” of medical supplies, including personal protective equipment and masks for doctors.
“We need to clarify the situation, said van Kerkhove. — The world faces a significant shortage of personal protective equipment for our advanced workers, including masks, gloves, gowns and face shields, and protecting our health workers should be a top priority in the use of these funds.”
