Who never recommended to suspend football competitions until the end of 2021, – UEFA
April 22, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
UEFA has strongly denied recent media information that the world health organization (who) in a conference call April 16, recommended to suspend the holding of international football competition until the end of 2021.
“That’s not true. Who never gave recommendations to cancel the event until the end of 2021”, – quotes the representative of the Football Union ESPN.
Who regularly consults with the world’s sports organizations during a pandemic coronavirus. In the organization were advised to postpone the holding of the XXXII summer Olympic games in Tokyo in 2021.
Also who gave advice to UEFA before making a decision about the transfer of Euro 2020.