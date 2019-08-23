Who: of microplastics in the water is not injurious to health
According to experts of the world health organization (who), the microplastics, which are currently contained in the water from the tap and bottled water does not pose a threat to human health.
“Based on the limited information to which we have access, it appears that the current level of the micro-plastic in drinking water does not pose a risk to health,” said who expert Mario Neira.
However, as the new report of who, there is insufficient information to make conclusive findings. A number of credible studies on the subject of chropractic level in drinking water and its safety to human body is limited. Who noted the need to continue to explore the danger of plastic in drinking water.
The report explains how chropractic hits the water. According to scientists, plastic is present throughout the environment and is part of the water cycle in nature.
As of microplastics is in the water that consume the people, often not precisely known. Among the important sources scholars call for rain, snow melt and runoff water. In addition, contamination can occur at different stages of drinking water treatment.
According to the report, regardless of the risks to human health need to reduce the level of plastic in the environment.
“Politicians and the public should take steps to regulate the turnover of plastic, to reduce its use where possible,” said the who experts.
Scientists were reminded of the importance of wastewater treatment by filtering. Such a move could help to solve the problem of water purification from dangerous pathogens.