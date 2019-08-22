Who of the Zodiac signs has the most powerful influence
How much are you exposed to other people’s influence?
How much are you exposed to other people’s influence? We all consider ourselves free and independent, that’s just life shows that almost every one of us is the person who has to have the strongest influence. We can be afraid of it, to experience the immense respect or dependence, but in any case submit to this man!
Who is he? Each of us has his own, but it is possible to calculate the sign of the Zodiac.
Aries
Aries is a willful sign that believes that absolutely no one obeys, and is very proud of its independence. But everything changes when appears on the horizon Scorpio. This is especially true in romantic relationships.
Possessing an incredible magnetism, Scorpio just attracts the RAM, then begins to “build from it a rope”. Moreover, Scorpio is a cunning manipulator, that his indifference is only fuelling the fire in the heart of the RAM, forcing him to show all his ingenuity to Woo a loved one. Such sick relationships can last as long as the Scorpio is not sick and he will not dot the “i”.
Taurus
Calf it is important to have a close person able to provide a path of development, to solve the diplomatic issues and come up with unconventional steps, allowing you to beat the competition. Sometimes he is lucky, and he really meets the right person. But if the path of the Taurus comes Sagittarius, his life may take an entirely unpredictable traffic.
As you may have guessed, this Alliance typically occurs on the basis of business and enrichment. Taurus is imbued with the ingenuity and ideas of Sagittarius, he begins to fully trust him, not noticing how it falls under his influence. And Sagittarius – the windy sign, who thinks of their own profit and at any time can bring the Bullock under article of the criminal code, hiding with all the money.
Gemini
The twins have charisma and can under its influence many people. There is only one person who is able to fully capture the mind of the ward of mercury, and this man Capricorn.
Twin love how they complement each other. The ability of a Twin to create a mood in this Union is complemented by the solidity of Capricorn and its ability to achieve its goals. But everything changes when the relationship becomes too close. Capricorn begins to suppress and restrict your soulmate, and even manipulate them, pushing the insane action. In the end the Twin reduced self-esteem, he didn’t like this situation, but to break out of the vicious circle is very difficult.
Cancer
Cancer, by its nature, likes to suffer, but because subconsciously looking for a man who is ready morally to torture. Surprisingly, he finds his ideal in Aquarius. Personality-driven Saturn, love to teach others, to impose their philosophy, while Cancer is happy that his life comes true guru.
Not to say that Cancer suffering in such a Union. The fact that he constantly complains about being Aquarius, it is not necessary to take into account. Child of the moon fueled by the energy of others who sympathize with and feel sorry for the “poor”. Another thing that Aquarius can bore a partner, and the separation will be a real blow to Cancer, which is too strongly tied to the people.
Leo
Leo – mentally strong and independent sign, which is not used to someone to obey. And even meeting with the Fish did not seem to him fatal from time to time. They have fun together as a couple, and it is convenient as business partners, because of the brilliant ideas of the Fish, coupled with the punchy character of a Lion, able to win gold each of the partners.
However, to get closer to the lion Fish is strictly not necessary. Ward Neptune will gradually seizes Lion and begins step by step to subjugate it, continuing as before to pour the compliments and to amuse the lion’s pride. In the end, others only see that the once fearsome lion near the Fish turns into a fluffy kitten. The lion is not too like this role, but to change the situation very difficult.
Virgin
Virgo – the owners of the weak potential energy, and therefore are looking for a partner who would be “dragged” them forward. And necessary favorite person to care for, need a business partner who can assume the role of generator of ideas. And yet, Virgos need a man, giving real live emotions and is able to decorate their life with bright colors. All this wards find mercury in Aries.
Aries knows what prevails in this Union, and accept the role. Besides, he likes that, together with the pliable and submissive partner, he gets wise ally who is able to give good advice and protect the RAM from reckless actions. In General, this is the Union, which, despite the dependence, benefits for both partners.
Libra
Scales poorly adapted to life. However, they wish with all my heart stability and regular life without everyday problems. In this respect, real success is meeting a Taurus.
Becomes Taurus for Libra for almost everyone. He is the standard of correctness and reliability, the provider and guarantor of stability in the life of the balance. With someone like Libra live “like God’s bosom”. But there is a flip side to the coin. When the Bulls begin to feel their own power, they can become household tyrants. In this case, Weights have to feel the full negative, which throws the partner. It follows from this difficult dilemma is to break off relations and lose stability or to suffer violent outbursts of Taurus. Wins, as a rule, dependence.
Scorpio
Scorpio – too loving. While his partners he just attracts, treacherously using their body and senses, and how to subside the emotions, ruthlessly throws them out of his life. The only person in this room does not pass –
Gemini
Wards mercury is a known mischief – makers who do not trust others and rarely let into my inner world. This “hook” and gets cocky Scorpio. He is imbued with the love of the game, not knowing in which networks lures his Twin. In the end, sensual relationship develop into a real dependence on the part of Scorpio. At this point of the “hunter” turns into “victim” and very painfully aware of the indifference of a loved one. By the way, that the Twins do Scorpions like these people did with all the others.
Sagittarius
Sagittarius is a flighty sign, which is not used to limit their freedom and to sit still. Over time, however, he comes to thoughts of home, family and children. If in this period in the life of Sagittarius appears I Cancer, a meeting can be called fatal.
Cancer charms of Sagittarius with its gravity, the ability to farm and to create comfort. Jupiter ward is comfortable with such a substantial human being. Besides, Cancer is a pleasant conversationalist with a lively mind and a broad Outlook. That’s just falling in love, Sagittarius begins to suffer, as Cancer becomes the “anchor” who holds forever persecuted Sagittarius, not giving him freedom. The need to step on the throat of his own song can make representative of the element of Air the most miserable in the world if he doesn’t learn to negotiate with your favorite Cancer.
Capricorn
Capricorn seeks stability and glory. But he lacks the interpersonal skills required to establish the right connections. Such as fully possesses a lion, because very often it becomes an idol for Capricorn.
Ward Saturn always prevail in the Union, whether love or business relationship. However, having met the Lion, this person realizes that the partner is much more skilled in achieving his goal, and begins to feel his dependence on him. Over time, the dependence becomes total and Capricorn understands that he break relations with a Lion, you instantly lose everything, including dreams of a happy future.
Aquarius
Aquarius – opinionated egomaniac, who needs no advisers, and persons able to pave the way to the dream. He himself much. However, when it starts, “big game”, and to achieve the goal requires a clear system and built the organization, mentee Uranium can not do without Virgo.
Great organizer, the man-encyclopedia, and a faithful friend in one person – this person is needed to Aquarius. He takes care of all the dirty work, becoming the “porters shells” for a brilliant warrior, born under the sign of Aquarius. And if a virgin at one point decides to end this Alliance, Aquarius will lose support and suddenly all the grandiose plans crumble like a house of cards. Ward of Uranium is well aware of this, and therefore destroying their ego, agrees to all conditions of the virgin, but would not lose a faithful companion.
Fish
In persons of this sign with the birth of a glimmer of a powerful potential, they are just afraid to reveal, and if find, do not know how to apply it. They may live out their lives in obscurity, and could be great if they happened to meet a Scorpio.
Strong and opinionated, Scorpio knows how to capitalize on the talents of the Fishes, and becomes a kind of producer. It gives confidence in the ward of Neptune, brings him to the right people, doing advertising, etc. In the end, this Union begins with great strides to go to fame and a comfortable existence. That is the only merit of the Scorpion, and Fish well all know. Fortunately, the personality of this sign does not strive to occupy a leading position. They are comfortable behind the power of the organizer, but because this dependence does not bring discomfort to anyone of the partners.