Who quickly run so far to the house, that everything will get: Gluk’oza with her husband divide their assets (video)
Popular Russian singer Gluk’oza, a lover of candid photos, for the first time has spoken about her divorce from her husband. For several months, discussing the collapse of a stellar marriage. Say, Natalia, Alexander Chistyakov no longer live together. Conclusions are made on the basis that the singer publishes in the Network candid photos, appearing at social events without her husband. Moreover, she is credited with an affair with a Ukrainian singer max Barskih.
For a long time, the singer did not comment on the rumors, just posted an abstract post in Instagram about how she’s frustrating to read bad things in his address.
“Hate is a vile Hydra that makes you blind, weak, and poisons all around! As an artist, every day I face with hatred, shameless invasion of privacy and other mud, which flows around. And that’s the only thing I’m willing to hate!” — wrote Natalia. .
About the breakup with her husband, she spoke for the first time in the video, which appeared in the Telegram-channel Ksenia Sobchak.
“Glyuk’oza c Sasha really getting divorced. Because anonymous channels will not lie”, — wrote under the video Sobchak.
It Natalia and Alexander discuss divorce and how to divide property and children.
“Look, you know that we’re getting a divorce? Very soon! The property will share!” — said the singer to her husband, who is now with children in Spain, where the family has its own house. Judging by the video, the couple ironically refer to the rumors. Alexander offered to divide the property according to the principle: who runs faster to the house, everything and get.
We will remind, Natalia Ionova and businessman, co-owner of oil company Alexander Chistyakov, who is older than 13 years, married 7 Jun 2006. In the spring of 2007 they had a daughter Lydia, and in the fall of 2011 — Faith. Kids singer appeared at the most prestigious hospital in Spain.
