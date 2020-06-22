Who reported the biggest daily increase in new cases COVID-19
The world health organization (who) published grim statistics indicating that a powerful the first wave of the pandemic coronavirus continues, although some experts have warned about the second. This writes the “Voice of America”.
Sunday, June 21, the who reported the largest daily gain of new cases worldwide, amounting to 183 thousand.
Leader in the number of new cases was Brazil (about 55 thousand), followed by the USA (more than 36 thousand) and India (about 15 thousand).
In total, according to who, on 21 June, the world was 8 million 708 thousand cases COVID-19. About 462 thousand people died.
“Such a large number of new cases cannot be explained by increased testing,” said Dr. Thomas Inglesby – Director of the Center for health security at the school of health name of Blumberg, Johns Hopkins University.
However, the President of the United States Donald trump explains the increase in the incidence of that is testing.
“When you’re testing on the same scale, you find more people, more cases. So I told my people, please slow down testing. And they are all tested and tested,” said trump at a campaign rally in Tulsa (OK).
Later, the White house said that it was a joke.
However, the Director of the Harvard Institute for global health Dr. Ashish JHA said that the epidemic COVID-19 there’s nothing funny.
“It’s very frustrating millions of Americans who get sick, but are unable to pass the tests. Unfortunately, this is not a joke,” said JHA.
Meanwhile, some experts health warn about a second wave COVID-19, disagree with other scientists.
“When you have more than twenty thousand infections per day, how can we talk about the second wave?” said Associated Press Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National institutes of health. — We’re still on the first wave. Let’s first get out of the first wave, and then we’ll talk about the second.”
Some experts, including Caitlin rivers of the Center for health security at Johns Hopkins University, say they don’t even want to use the expression “second wave” because it gives people a false sense that the worst is over.
The situation with many viral diseases, including influenza, worsening in winter, when more people remain indoors, and the weather colder. But since COVID-19 is caused by a new virus, scientists don’t know what they’re dealing with, and how the changing seasons affect the incidence.
Who Director-General Dr tedros adhanom Ghebreyesus last week warned of the acceleration of the pandemic.
“We are in a new and dangerous phase,” he said, stressing the need to maintain quarantine measures to stop the spread of the virus, although they are weakened all over the world.
The number of deaths from the coronavirus in Brazil Sunday, June 21, officially exceeded 50 thousand. The number of detected cases (over a million) this South American country is second only to the USA, which recorded 2.2 million confirmed cases of coronavirus.
The President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro who hold right-wing views, said COVID-19 no more dangerous than regular flu, and names of people worrying about this disease, neurotic. This position amazes experts in the field of health who claim that the real number of cases may be higher than reported by the government.
Bolsonaro also refuses to introduce quarantine measures and social distancing requirements, believing that they would harm the already undermined the economy.
The German authorities argue that the rate of reproduction of coronavirus, has exceeded the level which, according to experts, necessary for long-term containment of the virus.
On 21 June it was announced that the rate of reproduction of the virus was 2.88. This means that for every 100 people who became ill COVID-19, will be infected 288 people.
On Saturday, June 20, this figure was 1.79. According to experts, in order to believe that the epidemic has been contained, it is necessary that this value does not exceed 1.
Germany began to weaken imposed in connection with the coronavirus restrictions, arguing that measures taken by the authorities action against COVID-19 was successful.
The German authorities explain the surge in the incidence of outbreaks in places such as nursing homes, hospitals, and places for accommodation of refugees and asylum-seekers.
On Sunday thousands of people who usually flock to Stonehenge to watch the sunrise on the first day of summer, this year had to settle for a virtual “pilgrimage”.
The organization English Heritage, which is the monument, said that more than 3.6 million people watched the first appearance of sunlight on a Sunday morning.
In the UK there is a ban on public gatherings to counter the coronavirus, but a small group of druids who claim that they are descendants of the followers of the ancient religion, gathered in the neighboring field to see the sunrise.
Also on Sunday, the Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov said that he had discovered the coronavirus. At the moment it is the most famous tennis player, announce your infection.
“I want to announce to our fans and friends that in Monaco I passed the test for COVID-19, and the results were positive, he wrote in Instagram. – I want to make sure that everyone who contacted me in recent days, took the tests and took the necessary precautions”.
The athlete said that he was at home recovering, and apologized for the harm he could cause.
On Saturday Dimitrov withdrew from the competition Adria Tour, which took place in the Croatian Zadar, citing poor health.
The final matches of Zadar part of the tournament was also cancelled.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 4630
[name] => who
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => voz
)
Who
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 27233
[name] => World
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => mir
)
The world
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28340
[name] => coronavirus
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => koronavirus
)
coronavirus
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28347
[name] => special Projects
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => specproekty
)
СпецпроектыFacebookVkontakte
bookmark