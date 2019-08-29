Who should not use garlic
Despite the fact that garlic is considered the most important antibacterial vegetable, this vegetable is still not recommended to use for some people.
According to experts, garlic should not be consumed for those who have discovered problems with the liver or kidneys. Garlic contains a large number of toxic elements that can cause infringement of work of these bodies.
Also garlic is better to give for diarrhea. It irritates the intestines, causing inflammation.
Even among the contraindications of garlic consumption are the diseases of the eye and low blood pressure. Garlic lowers blood pressure and can also cause irritation of the mucous membranes of the eyes.
Do not eat garlic before surgery, as this product thins the blood. Avoid garlic pregnant women, and people with gallstone disease and arrhythmia.