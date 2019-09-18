Who should stick to bezplatnogo power
Alluring labelling gluten free makes people buy gluten-free products are significantly more expensive than usual, but is it worth doing? Dietitian-nutritionist Laura Filippov in Instagram says that a gluten-free diet is not for everyone, so it debunked the major myths that are firmly ingrained in the minds of contemporaries. By the way, she recently shared the secrets of how to replace bad eating habits useful.
Gluten is a protein in grains that is responsible for the texture of bread. Gluten intolerance is a dangerous autoimmune disease celiac disease. About the diagnosis people learn when they begin to introduce solid foods cereals, that is, with a deep childhood, and not closer to 30. The disease occurs in about 1% of the population.
There is also a sensitivity to gluten or allergic reactions to it (observed in 16% of men). This indicates that you do not have enough enzymes for digestion and assimilation of this protein can blow the stomach to cause discomfort. Try for 2 weeks to completely eliminate bread and glutenallergie foods from the diet. If health improves, then you specifically with gluten need to be careful.
But, if you have a lifetime before the appearance of the logo “gluten free” eating bread, oatmeal, and not experienced with discomfort, then you don’t need gluten free cookies, gluten-free bread, gluten-free candy and stuff, but you really needed in the diet of whole grains, including gluten, in all its diversity! It is a source of fiber, b vitamins and other very important nutrients. Groundless refusal from grains can lead to nutritional depletion of the body.
“Gluten free” does not equal “healthy foods”. These are products for specific consumption. And, buying them, carefully study the composition.
If you have “difficult” relations with gluten, without it, you feel better, you will first notice the natural gluten-free products, not special products in the supermarket.