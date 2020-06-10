Who: the weakening of quarantine may entail a second wave of the outbreak of coronavirus
Strict quarantine measures have helped stop the spread of the coronavirus, but there is “every chance” the revival of the outbreaks by weakening the restriction, warned on Tuesday, the chief scientist of the world health organization (who). This writes CNBC.
“We don’t know whether this will be the second wave, the second peak or the continuation of the first wave in some countries, infection rates do not greatly decreased, and therefore, all of these options are very real,” said Dr. Soumya Swaminathan.
She said that the second wave of the infection is “very real risk”, as the virus still circulates in society. Social distancing and quarantine still helped to weaken the transmission of the disease.
“Now, in the moment when all over again start to go out, there is every chance that virus transmission can resume” she said.
This makes a careful and important “step” the lifting of restrictions, she said, adding that the government needs to monitor the behavior of the virus, as more people are starting to communicate with each other.
“We have repeatedly said that we can not be sure, this virus is a nasty virus, and he needs to people were in close contact, said Swaminathan. — Therefore, especially in many countries where it is impossible to physically distance themselves, it is very important that people were alert to the condition.”
In addition, those who are more vulnerable such as the elderly, people with weak immune systems and people with chronic diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure can become seriously ill if they are infected with the virus, she said.
People who are more susceptible to the virus must be careful in particular not to go to crowded places, wear a medical mask whenever they go outside, and to ensure that their disease was “under control”.
Confusion about asymptomatic cases
According to the scientist, asymptomatic transmission cannot be completely excluded, even if they, apparently, are not the ones that spread the disease the most aggressive.
Citing research on the transmission of the virus in the community, Swaminathan said: “Although we do know that in the community there are a number of people with infections that either occur completely asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms — they do not seem to be those who spread infection”.
The health Agency of the United Nations stated that cases of asymptomatic spread of the coronavirus in humans “very rare”. However, who later commented on this statement, explaining that a lot about asymptomatic spreading is still unknown.
Dr. Mike Ryan, Executive Director of the who programme on emergency situations, said that the proportion of asymptomatic people transmitting the virus to others remains “an open question”.
Similarly, Swaminathan told CNBC that “people with asymptomatic disease tend to have a lower probability of transmitting the virus to another person, but it cannot be completely excluded”.
Until then, until an effective and safe vaccine, you will have to live with this virus and fight it during the “next few years” .
Despite the fact that currently produced numerous vaccines, we are “very lucky” if we get the test results by the end of this year, and the vaccine can be obtained by the beginning of next year.
After that it will take another year or two for the mass production of billions of doses of vaccine to vaccinate a sufficient number of the world’s population to achieve total immunity.
General immunity is considered to be a situation in which enough people in a population become immune to the disease, so it effectively stops the spread of the disease.
Swaminathan warned that it may take up to four or five years to take control of the pandemic coronavirus.
bookmark