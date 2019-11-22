Who was included in the list of nominees “Grammy-2020”
In 2020 for the coveted Golden statuette in the form of gramophone will fight to the familiar artists — Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Taylor swift, Ariana Grande, Lana Del ray, ed Sheeran, Jonas Brothers, John legend and many others.
But there are newcomers: among them Billy Iles, Lil Nas, Shawn Mendes, Camilla Cabello and Lizzo, who became the record holder for number of nominations — 8, including “album of the year”, “song of the year” and “Best new artist”. Billy Iles and Lil Nas claim 6 figurines and Ariana Grande — 5 nominations. It was unexpected to see among the contenders for the award Michelle Obama and Ellen DeGeneres: they will compete for “Best album comedian” and “Best Comedy album”, respectively.
We will remind, 62-th annual ceremony “Grammy” will be held on January 26, 2020, to her again is singer Alicia keys.
The full list of nominees:
Record of the year
“Hey, Ma”, Bon Iver
“Bad Guy”, Billy Iles
“7 Rings”, Ariana Grande
“Hard Place” H. E. R.
“Talk”, Khalid
“Old Town Road”, Nas X Lil and Billy ray Cyrus
“Truth Hurts”, Lizzo
“Sunflower”, Post Malone and Swae Lee
Album of the year
I,I, Bon Iver
Norman F—ing Rockwell!, Lana Del Rey
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billy Iles
Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
I Used to Know Her, H. E. R.
7, Lil Nas X
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo
Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend
Song of the year
“Always Remember Us This Way,” Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna (Lady Gaga)
“Bad Guy,” Billy Eilis O’connell and Phineas O’connell (Billy Iles)
“Bring My Flowers Now,” brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker (Tanya Tucker)
“Hard Place,” ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H. E. R. and Rodney jerkins (H. E. R.)
“Lover,” Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift)
“Norman F—ing Rockwell,” Jack Antonoff and Lana Del Rey (Lana Del Rey)
“Someone You Loved,” Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn and Sam novel (the Lewis Capaldi)
“Truth Hurts,” Steven Zhang, Eric Frederick, Melissa Jefferson and Jesse St. John (Lizzo)
Best new artist
Black Pumas
Billy Iles
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalia
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Best pop solo performance
“Spirit,” Beyonce
“Bad Guy,” Billy Iles
“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande
“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
“You Need to Calm Down,” Taylor swift
Best performance in a Duo/group
“Boyfriend,” Ariana Grande & Social House
“Sucker,” The Jonas Brothers
“Old Town Road” Lil Nas X and Billy ray Cyrus
“Sunflower,” Post Malone and Swae Lee
“Senorita,” Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Best traditional pop vocal album
Si Andrea Bocelli
Love (Deluxe Edition), Michael Buble
Look Now, Elvis Costello and The Imposters
A Legendary Christmas, John Legend
Walls, Barbra Streisand
Best pop vocal album
The Lion King: The Gift, Beyonce
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billy Iles
Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
No. 6 Collaborations Project Ed Sheeran
Lover, Taylor Swift
Best dance recording
“Linked,” Bonobo
“Got to Keep On,” The Chemical Brothers
“Piece of Your Heart,” Meduza and Goodboys
“Underwater,” Rufus Du Sol
“Midnight Hour,” Skrillex and Boys Noize and Ty Dolla $ign Boys Noize and Skrillex
Best dance/electro album
LP5, Apparat
No Geography, The Chemical Brothers
Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape), Flume
Solace, Rufus Du Sol
Weather, Tycho
Best rock performance
“Pretty Waste,” Bones UK
“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.
“History Repeats,” Brittany Howard
“Woman,” Karen O and Danger Mouse
“Too Bad,” Rival Sons
Best metal performance
“Astorlus — The Great Octopus,” Candlemass and Tony Iommi
“Humanicide,” Death Angel
“Bow Down,” I Prevail
“Unleashed,” Killswitch Engage
“7empest,” Tool
Best rock song
“Fear Inoculum,” Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones and Maynard James Keenan (Tool)
“Give Yourself a Try,” George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy and Ross MacDonald (The 1975)
“Harmony Hall,” Ezra Koenig (Vampire Weekend)
“History Repeats,” Brittany Howard (Brittany Howard)
“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr. (Gary Clark Jr.)
Best rock album
Amo Bring Me The Horizon
Social Cues, Cage The Elephant
In the End The Cranberries
Trauma, I Prevail
Feral Roots, Rival Sons
Best alternative music album
U. F. O. F., Big Thief
Assume Form, James Blake
I,I, Bon Iver
Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend
Anima, Tom York
Best RиB performance
“Love Again,” Daniel Caesar and Brandy
Could’ve Been,” H. E. R. and Bryson tiller
“Exactly How I Feel,” Lizzo and Gucci Mane
“Roll Some Mo,” Lucky Daye
“Come Home,” Anderson .Paak and André 3000
Best traditional RиB performance
“Time Today,” the BJ The Chicago Kid
“Steady Love,” India.Arie
“Jerome,” Lizzo
“Real Games,” Lucky Daye
“Built for Love,” PJ Morton and Jasmin Sullivan
Best RnB song
“Could’ve Been,” Dernst Emile II, David “Swagg R ‘Celious” Harris, H. E. R. and Hue “Soundzfire” Strother (H. E. R. and Bryson tiller)
“Look at Me Now,” Emily King and Jeremy Most (Emily King)
“No Guidance,” Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Patrick Michee Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib and Teddy Walton (Chris Brown and Drake)
“Roll Some Mo,” David Brown, Dernst Emile II, and Peter Lee Johnson (Lucky Daye)
“Sayso,” PJ Morton (PJ Morton and JoJo)
Best RnB album
1123, BJ The Chicago Kid
Painted, Lucky Daye
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
Paul, PJ Morton
Ventura, Anderson .Paak
Best rap performance
“Middle Child,” J. Cole
“Suge,” DaBaby
“Down Bad,” Dreamville with J. I. D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG and Young Nudy
“Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle and Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy
“Clout,” Offset and KARDi Bi
Best vocal rap performance
“Higher,” DJ Khaled, and Nipsey Hussle and John legend
“Drip Too Hard,” Lil Baby Gunna
“Panini,” Lil Nas X
“Ballin,” Mustard and Roddy Ricch
“The London,” Young Thug and J. Cole and Travis Scott
Best rap song
“Bad Idea,” Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong Daniel Hackett (YBN Cordae and Chance The Rapper)
“Gold Roses,” Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III and Ozan Yildirim (Rick Ross and Drake)
“A Lot,” Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage and Anthony White (21 Savage and J. Cole)
“Racks in the Middle,” Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. and Rodrick Moore (Nipsey Hussle and Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy)
“Suge,” DaBaby, Jetsonmade and Pooh Beatz (DaBaby)
Best rap album
Revenge of the Dreamers III, Dreamville
Championships, Meek Mill
I Am > I Was 21 Savage
Igor, Tyler, The Creator
The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae
Best solo country performance
“All Your’n,” Tyler Childers
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde
“Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
“Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker
Best country performance Duo/group
“Brand New Man” Brooks and Dunn With Luke Combs
“I Don’t Remember Me (Before You),” Brothers Osborne
“Speechless,” Dan + Shay
“The Daughters,” Little Big Town
“Common,” Maren Morris and brandi Carlile
Best country song
“Bring My Flowers Now,” brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker (Tanya Tucker)
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Jeremy Bussey and Ashley McBryde (Ashley McBryde)
“It All Comes Out in the Wash,” Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose (Miranda Lambert)
“Some of It,” Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde, and Bobby Pinson (Eric Church)
“Speechless,” Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers and Laura Veltz (Dan + Shay)
Best country album
Desperate Man, Eric Church
Stronger Than the Truth, Reba McEntire
Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
While I’m Livin’ in, Tanya Tucker
Best album of the new generation
Fairy Dreams, David At This Port Elizabeth
Homage to Kindness, David Darling
Wings, Peter Kater
Verve, Sebastian Plano
Deva, Deva Premal
The best jazz improvisation
“Elsewhere,” Melissa Aldana, soloist
“Sozinho,” Randy Brecker, soloist
“Tomorrow Is the Question,” Julian Lage, soloist
“The Windup,” Branford Marsalis, soloist
“Sightseeing,” Christian McBride, soloist
Best vocal jazz album
Thirsty Ghost, Sara Gazarek
Love and Liberation, Jazzmeia Horn
Alone Together, Catherine Russell
12 Little Spells, Esperanza Spalding
Screenplay, The Tierney Sutton Band
Best instrumental jazz album
In the Key of the Universe, Joey DeFrancesco
The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul, Branford Marsalis Quartet
Christian McBride New Jawn, Christian McBride
Finding Gabriel, Brad Mehldau
Come What May, Joshua Redman Quartet
Best album by jazz collective
Triple Helix, Anat Cohen Tentet
Dance in Nowhere, Miho Hazama
Hiding Out, Mike Holober and The Gotham Jazz Orchestra
The Omni-American Book Club, The Brian Lynch Big Band
One Day Wonder, Terraza Big Band
The best jazz-Latin album
Antidote, Chick Corea and The Heart Spanish Band Una Noche Con Ruben Blades, Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis and Rubén Blades
Carib, David Sánchez
Sonero: The Music of Ismael Rivera, Miguel Zenón
The best Christian song/performance
“Love Theory,” Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin
“Talkin’ Bout Jesus,” Gloria Gaynor and Yolanda Adams; Bryan Fowler, Gloria Gaynor and Chris Stevens
“See the Light,” Travis Greene and Jekalyn Carr
“Speak the Name,” Koryn Hawthorne and Natalie Grant
“This Is a Movie (Live)”, Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Tony Brown, Brandon Lake, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Nate Moore
Best album of Christian music
Long Live Love, Kirk Franklin
Goshen, Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers
Tunnel Vision, Gene Moore
Settle Here By William Murphy
Something’s Happening! A Christmas Album, CeCe Winans
Best performance in traditional American genres
“Saint Honesty,” Sara Bareilles
“Father Mountain,” Calexico And Iron and Wine
“I’m on My Way,” Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi
“Call My Name,” I’m With Her
“Faraway Look,” Yola
Best song in the traditional American genres
“Black Myself,” Amythyst Kiah (Our Native Daughters)
“Call My Name,” Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’donovan and Sara Watkins (of I’m With Her)
“Crossing to Jerusalem,” Rosanne Cash and John Leventhal (Rosanne Cash)
“Faraway Look,” Dan Auerbach, Yola Carter and Pat McLaughlin (Yola)
“I Don’t Wanna Ride the Rails No More,” Vince Gill (Vince Gill)
Best folk album
My Finest Work Yet, Andrew Bird
Rearrange My Heart, Che Apalache
Patty Griffin, Patty Griffin
Evening Machines, Gregory Alan Isakov
Front Porch, John Williams
Best album conversational genre
Book Beastie Boys, Michael diamond, Adam Horowitz, Scott Sherratt and Dan Sitt
Becoming Michelle Obama
I. V. Catatonia: 20 Years as a Two-Time Cancer Survivor, Eric Alexandrakis
Mr. Know-It-All, John Waters
Sekou Andrews and The String Theory
Best Comedy album
Quality Time, Jim Gaffigan
Relatable, Ellen DeGeneres
Right Now, Aziz Ansari
Son of Patricia, Trevor Noah
Sticks and Stones, Dave Chappell
The best collection of songs
The Lion King: The Songs
Once… in Hollywood
Rocketmen
Spider-man: Through the universe
A star is born
Best soundtrack
The Avengers: The Final
Chernobyl
Game of Thrones: season 8
The Lion King
Mary Poppins comes back
Best song to the movie or the TV series
“The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy,” — toy Story 4
“Girl in the Movies,” — Chunk
“I’ll Never Love Again” — a Star is born
“Sprit,” — The Lion King
“Suspirium,” — Suspiria
Best instrumental composition
“Begin Again,” Fred Hersch (Fred Hersch and The WDR Big Band, Vince Mendoza)
“Crucible for Crisis,” Brian Lynch (Brian Lynch Big Band)
“Love, A Beautiful Force,” Vince Mendoza (Vince Mendoza, Terrell Stafford, dick Oates and Temple University Studio Orchestra)
“Star Wars: Galaxy”s Edge Symphonic Suite,” John Williams (John Williams)
“Walkin’ Funny,” Christian McBride (Christian McBride)
Producer of the year (not classic)
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
John Hill
Finneas
Ricky Reid
Best Remix recording
“I Rise (Tracy Young Radio Intro Pride Remix),” Tracy Young (Madonna)
“Mother’s Daughter (WukiI Remix),” Wuki (Miley Cyrus)
“The One (High Contrast Remix),” Lincoln Barrett (George Smith)
“Swim (Ford. Remix)”