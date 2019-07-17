Who will recalculate pensions in 2020
Over the last six months in Ukraine the pension rose to more than 3 thousand UAH. In December promise again to recalculate the payments, some retirees waiting for the increase to 740 UAH.
New pension adjustment this year has led to an increase in the average size of payments:
- more than 2.5 million Ukrainians receive a pension increase to 100-400 UAH
- pensions of more than 1.5 million Ukrainians increased by 400-700 UAH
- an increase of UAH 1000 or more received 500 thousand pensioners.
After collecting the data on inflation and average wages, around March 2020, the pension payments of Ukrainians are planning once again to count.
How will be calculated the increase to pension:
- The increase will be calculated for each individually, and the estimated size of the sheet will increase by a certain percentage, not given a raise.
- The percentage will be calculated as the sum of half of inflation for 2019 and half of the growth of the average wage.
Three groups of retirement age is expected to increase from conversion of subsistence:
- those who receive the minimum;
- those receiving the maximum (10 minimum pensions),
- those who have experience above the norm.
Specific schemes of allocation of the subsistence level in 2020 will be known when the new composition of the Parliament will approve the budget.
Increase still expected in 2019. In December, the government will increase the minimum pension to UAH 74, maximum – 740 UAH. That is, since December, the Ukrainians will receive at least UAH 1638.