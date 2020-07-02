Who will take the post of head NBU: Named likely candidates
The new head of the National Bank of Ukraine may become the ex-Minister of Economics Tymofiy mylovanov. Also, this position can take ex-Chairman of the Board “Raiffeisen Bank Aval” Vladimir Lavrenchuk.
Candidates intend to pursue a conservative monetary policy.
This was during the video conference, said the General Director of Dragon Capital, President of the European Business Association Tomas Fiala, commenting on the possible candidates on a post of the new head of the NBU (in the media appeared information that, in addition Milovanova and Lavrenchuk on the post also claimed by the acting head of “Ukrgazbank” Kirill Shevchenko).
“I know Milovanova, Lavrenchuk. They market very good reputation. When assigned, I think it would be good… These names to investors is clear, and they will pursue a conservative monetary policy, which is necessary to keep in the first place, low inflation, keep interest rates”, — he said.
While Fiala noted that the resignation of Yakov Smoliy gives a negative signal to the market.
“Only that even if such a change is still negative residue that the newly appointed Chairman of the Board, who is appointed for 7 years and should be independent, there is a precedent that on a call with Bank it may be forced to resign if the Bankova street will not like something in the independent policy of the national Bank”, — he said.
According to “NV”, for the post of head of the NBU also can claim the former Minister of Finance Igor Umansky.
Among other likely candidates, the media also consider such nominations as the current chair of the Board of Ukrgasbank Kirill Shevchenko, member of the Board of the NBU Elena Shcherbakova and head of the NBU Council Bohdan Danylyshyn, and former Prime Minister of Ukraine Arseniy Yatsenyuk.
As reported, on March 15, 2018, the Verkhovna Rada on the proposal of the then President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has appointed Smoliy the Chairman of NBU, dismissing from the post Valeria Gontareva.
Resin 11 may 2017 was the acting Chairman of the NBU. July 1, 2020 resin was written and submitted to President Vladimir Zelensky resignation in connection with resignation at own will.
Smoliy explained his decision by the fact that for a long time, the NBU carried out a systematic political pressure, making impossible the effective execution of their duties.
