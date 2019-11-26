Who won the Junior Eurovision-2019
November 26, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Sunday, November 24, in Gliwice (Poland) was held the final of the international song contest Junior Eurovision-2019, which was called the winner.
The winner of the contest was Vicki Gabor with the song Superhero — this is the second consecutive victory of Poland. According to the results of the audience voting and jury evaluations, the singer scored 278 points.
Vicki Gabor 12 years old, she lives in Poland but was born in Germany and studied in the UK. In February 2019, the girl became a finalist of the second season of the Polish version of talent show “the Voice. Children.”
The representative of Ukraine Sofia Ivanko with the song The Spirit Of Music got only 59 points and fell to 15th place out of 19 participating countries.
Junior Eurovision 2019: table of results