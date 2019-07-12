“Who works, that eats”: a heavy Mustache scared of their fans (video)
The former absolute world champion in the first heavyweight Ukrainian Alexander Usik (16 wins, 12 of them by knockout) is actively preparing to debut in the heavyweight category. The boxer posted on his page in Instagram video of his training at the Olympic base in Koncha Zaspa, near Kiev, signing it: “Those who work hard eat well” (“Who works, that eats”).
Those who work hard eat well #usyk #usyk17 #boxing #training #sport
Subscribers (the video was viewed more than 350 thousand people) noticed that the Tendril significantly gained mass. “Good sides gorged“, “Ravioli pounds on recovery“, “you’re Kind of puglias“—outraged fans. However, there are some positive reviews: “the Weight is decent, and the speed and ease left“, “Usyk will be the Champ in the heavy weight“.
Recall that his next fight, which should become the Ukrainian’s debut in the heavyweight division, Alexander will hold in late September — early October against the Cameroonian Carlos Tacoma. Their fight was scheduled for 25 may, but was postponed due to the injury of our athletes. Also, the Mustache has become a mandatory Challenger to fight the winner of the rematch between Andy Ruiz and Anthony Joshua.
